UPressPlay News: EP. 13

Gillian Manning, Natalia Ribeiro, and Michael Gennaro
May 18, 2021

Dating violence normalized amongst students, DeSantis’ restrictive voting rights bill, Cuomo restoring voting rights to parolees, ban on vaccine passports, fleeing cruise lines, and the current situation in Columbia. This presented by Editor-in-Chief Gillian Manning, News Editor Natalia Ribeiro, and Social Media Manager Michael Gennaro.

New episode on Spotify every Tuesday!

Open in Spotify