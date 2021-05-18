UPressPlay News: EP. 12
May 18, 2021
Reopening study abroad programs, a Miami school that won’t permit vaccinated employees, the FL Surgeon General and the CDC, and India’s COVID-19 pandemic. All of this presented by Editor-in-Chief Gillian Manning, News Editor Natalia Ribeiro, and Social Media Manager Michael Gennaro.
New episode on Spotify every Tuesday!
Gillian is the Editor-in-Chief who was previously the Copy Desk Chief and Staff Writer. She is a junior Multimedia Journalism major and Communication minor....
Natalia Ribeiro is University Press’s News Editor. She’s previously worked as a Staff Writer and Contributing Writer. You can find Natalia on Twitter...
Michael Gennaro is the social media manager and a junior multimedia journalism major. You can reach him on Twitter or Instagram @mycoolgennaro or email...
Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.