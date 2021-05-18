UPressPlay News: EP. 11
May 18, 2021
The Board of Trustees, graduate school exams waived, mental health crisis teams funded by the federal government, the Chauvin verdict, and recent mass shootings. All of this discussed by Editor-in-Chief Gillian Manning, News Editor Natalia Ribeiro, and Staff Writer Michael Gennaro.
Gillian is the Editor-in-Chief who was previously the Copy Desk Chief and Staff Writer. She is a junior Multimedia Journalism major and Communication minor....
Natalia Ribeiro is University Press’s News Editor. She’s previously worked as a Staff Writer and Contributing Writer. You can find Natalia on Twitter...
Michael Gennaro is the social media manager and a junior multimedia journalism major. You can reach him on Twitter or Instagram @mycoolgennaro or email...
