UPressPlay News: EP. 10

Gillian Manning, Natalia Ribeiro, and Michael Gennaro
May 18, 2021

Contradictory FAU research studies, the FL anti-protest bill, the FL anti-trans bill, Daunte Wright, Derek Chauvin, and the coup in Myanmar. All of this presented by News Editor Natalia Ribeiro, Editor-in-Chief Gillian Manning, and Staff Writer Michael Gennaro.

New episode on Spotify every Tuesday!

