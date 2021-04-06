UPressPlay News: Episode Eight

Natalia Ribeiro, Gillian Manning, and Michael Gennaro
April 6, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines on campus, Derek Chauvin’s trial, incident at the Capital, and Matt Gaetz. News Editor Natalia Ribeiro, Copy Editor Gillian Manning, and Writer Michael Gennaro discuss the latest in the news.

Episodes air live on Owl Radio every Tuesday at 12 p.m.!

