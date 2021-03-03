UPress Play Sports: Episode 3

Joseph Acosta

Joseph Acosta, Richard Pereira, and Eston Parker III
March 3, 2021

Business Manager Joseph Acosta is joined by Sports Editor Richard Pereira and Photo Editor Eston Parker III to disuss the FAU Women’s basketball team, midseason NBA Awards, and a special game that needs your help! Make sure to like and subscribe to the show on YouTube, and follow the University Press on Twitter @upressonline.

 