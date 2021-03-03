UPress Play Sports: Episode 3
March 3, 2021
Business Manager Joseph Acosta is joined by Sports Editor Richard Pereira and Photo Editor Eston Parker III to disuss the FAU Women’s basketball team, midseason NBA Awards, and a special game that needs your help! Make sure to like and subscribe to the show on YouTube, and follow the University Press on Twitter @upressonline.
Joseph Acosta is the Business Manager for the University Press and a senior multimedia journalism major. He previously wrote as the Managing Editor, and...
Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press and is majoring in accounting. He is a big fan of basketball and soccer, as he's all for...
Eston Parker III is the photo editor of the University Press. He is currently a junior who is studying journalism with a minor in political science. Eston...
