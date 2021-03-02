UPress Play News: Episode Three

Neal Sinha

Natalia Ribeiro, Gillian Manning, Michael Gennaro, and Neal Sinha
March 2, 2021

News Editor Natalia Ribeiro is joined by Copy Desk Editor Gillian Manning and Staff Writers Neal Sinha and Michael Gennaro to discuss COVID-19 and the winter storm crisis in Texas, as well as Ted Cruz and Rush Limbaugh. Be sure to like and subscribe to the University Press on Spotify and YouTube.

 

 

 

 