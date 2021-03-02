UPress Play News: Episode Three
March 2, 2021
News Editor Natalia Ribeiro is joined by Copy Desk Editor Gillian Manning and Staff Writers Neal Sinha and Michael Gennaro to discuss COVID-19 and the winter storm crisis in Texas, as well as Ted Cruz and Rush Limbaugh. Be sure to like and subscribe to the University Press on Spotify and YouTube.
Natalia Ribeiro is University Press’s News Editor. She’s previously worked as a Staff Writer and Contributing Writer. You can find Natalia on Twitter...
Gillian is the Copy Desk Chief and former Staff Writer. She is a junior Multimedia Journalism major and Communication minor. You can find her on Twitter...
