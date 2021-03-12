UPress Play News: Episode Four

Gillian Manning

Gillian Manning, Natalia Ribeiro, and Michael Gennaro
March 12, 2021

News Editor Natalia Ribeiro, Copy Editor Gillian Manning, and Writer Michael Gennaro discuss in-person graduation ceremonies, COVID-19 vaccines, minimum wage increases, stimulus checks, and more!

Be sure to like and subscribe the the podcast on Youtube and follow on Spotify for more!

Edited by Gillian Manning.

 

 