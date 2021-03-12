UPress Play News: Episode Four
March 12, 2021
News Editor Natalia Ribeiro, Copy Editor Gillian Manning, and Writer Michael Gennaro discuss in-person graduation ceremonies, COVID-19 vaccines, minimum wage increases, stimulus checks, and more!
Edited by Gillian Manning.
Gillian is the Copy Desk Chief and former Staff Writer. She is a junior Multimedia Journalism major and Communication minor. You can find her on Twitter...
Natalia Ribeiro is University Press’s News Editor. She’s previously worked as a Staff Writer and Contributing Writer. You can find Natalia on Twitter...
