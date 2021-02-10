UPress Play Sports: Episode 2

Joseph Acosta

University Press Business Manager Joseph Acosta is joined by Sports Editor Richard Pereira, Photo Editor Eston Parker III, Staff Writer Zachary Weinberger, and Editor-in-Chief Colby Guy to talk FAU Women’s Basketball, Super Bowl, and who is the greatest athlete of all time?

Be sure to like and subscribe, and follow the University Press on Twitter @upressonline.

Edited by Joseph Acosta.