UPress Play Sports: Episode 2
February 10, 2021
University Press Business Manager Joseph Acosta is joined by Sports Editor Richard Pereira, Photo Editor Eston Parker III, Staff Writer Zachary Weinberger, and Editor-in-Chief Colby Guy to talk FAU Women’s Basketball, Super Bowl, and who is the greatest athlete of all time?
Edited by Joseph Acosta.
Joseph Acosta is the Business Manager for the University Press and a senior multimedia journalism major. He previously wrote as the Managing Editor, and...
Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press and is majoring in accounting. He is a big fan of basketball and soccer, as he's all for...
Eston Parker III is the photo editor of the University Press. He is currently a junior who is studying journalism with a minor in political science. Eston...
Colby Guy is the Editor-In-Chief of the University Press. He is currently a junior who is studying journalism with a minor in communication. Colby previously...
