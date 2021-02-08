UPress Play Entertainment: Episode 1

Marcy Wilder

Elliot Rodriguez, Colby Guy, and Zachary Weinberger
February 8, 2021

University Press Entertainment Editor Elliot Rodriguez chats with Staff Writer Zachary Weinberger and Editor in Chief Colby Guy about Dilla Days, cartoons, and movies.

Edited by Marcy Wilder.

