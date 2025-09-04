Men’s Basketball: Overview of what to expect from FAU’s conference opponents

Florida Atlantic men’s basketball announced on July 23 which teams in the American Conference they would be facing this season. A finalized schedule will be released on an undecided day, according to an FAU press release.

Head coach John Jakus faced various trials and tribulations in his inaugural season, finishing with a 10-8 conference record. After rebuilding the roster from scratch after the departure of former head coach Dusty May, Jakus and his team put up a great fight in and out of conference play.

Entering this season, Jakus lost seven players to the transfer portal, including Tre Carroll, Kaleb Glenn, and Baba Miller; three key contributors to FAU’s success last season, with Glenn leading the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game and Carroll trailing just .4 points behind him.

FAU also lost three seniors: KyKy Tandy, Ken Evans Jr., and Jack Johnson; guard Devin Vanterpool is currently the last player remaining from the “Dusty May era” roster.

Jakus has brought in new guys from “blue blood schools” such as UCLA transfer Devin Williams and Indiana transfer Kanaan Carlyle, who are all expected to perform phenomenal stats for the Owls.

Here is a deeper dive into how the Owls have matched up against their conference competition in the past and how the Owls are expected to perform:

Home Only:

University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers

FAU will host a game in paradise versus Charlotte. The Owls last matched up with Charlotte last season, securing a victory of 64-59, also at home.

Former Owl, Giancarlo Rosado, a member of the Final Four team, transferred to Charlotte after the 2023-24 season. Although Rosado was an aggressive defender and powerful forward, Charlotte finished last in the American Conference last season in conference rankings.

FAU has an 11-7 record against Charlotte. Based on previous games and home-court advantage, FAU wants to add another win to its record.

East Carolina University Pirates

East Carolina comes to town, but the owls are ready to rise. The Owls last matched up with the Pirates twice last season, going 2-0 on the road and at home.

East Carolina remains a difficult team in Greenville, which possesses a physical, defensive-minded style that slows games down and forces turnovers. However, the Pirates’ inconsistency on the perimeter and lack of depth in the frontcourt often leave them vulnerable against teams with more offensive balance.

The Owls have a 5-2 record against the Pirates going into this season and hope to use their home court advantage to add another win.

University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane

The Owls fight to defend their home court against Tulsa. The Owls matched up with the Golden Hurricane, securing a 79-55 win on the road last season.

Tulsa remains capable of stringing together efficient shooting nights at home. Their weakness lies in defending quicker guards, something FAU can exploit with its pace and spacing.

The Owls hold a close record with Tulsa, 2-1.

Away Only:

University of North Texas Mean Green

The Owls will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face the North Texas Mean Green. The Owls matched up with UNT last season, where the Mean Green swept FAU in conference play, home and away.

Another Owl from the Final Four team, Brennan Lorient, transferred to UNT after the 2023-24 season, and in his game versus FAU, he had a perfect game – literally. Lorient went 6/6 from the field with 17 points and eight rebounds, all coming off the bench too.

North Texas poses a more challenging test, as the Mean Green are known for their defensive discipline and methodical tempo. The Owls’ advantage in this matchup lies in their depth and ability to push the pace against a team that prefers to slow the game down.

The Owls hold an 11-16 record versus the Mean Green.

Rice University Owls

FAU travels to Tudor Fieldhouse to state who will eventually be considered “the better Owl.” FAU’s last matchup versus Rice was last season, where former FAU forward Baba Miller sealed the game with two clutch free throws, 75-73.

Rice provides a contrast as they emphasize guard-play and three-point shooting, but lack the size and rebounding presence to consistently compete with physical frontcourts. This matchup is in FAU’s favor, given that FAU’s new assets are significant in size and versatile on the court.

FAU has a record of 8-4 against Rice.

University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers

The Owls will fly to Birmingham to take on the UAB Blazers. FAU matched up with UAB last season, where the Blazers swept FAU in conference play, home and away.

UAB brings one of the most substantial home-court advantages in the league and often boasts athletic, high-scoring rosters, though their turnover-prone style and reliance on momentum swings can play into FAU’s game plan.

However, with the loss of star player Yaxel Landemborg, UAB will have to rely on more than just him for aggressive play on both sides of the ball.

FAU has a record of 6-16 versus the Blazers.

Home and Away

University of Memphis Tigers

The Owls meet twice this season with an unspoken conference rival, the Memphis Tigers. Since FAU eliminated Penny Hardaway and the Tigers in the first round of March Madness in 2023, this is a yearly matchup circled on both teams’ calendars.

Memphis clinched the 2024 Regular Season and American Athletic Conference championship, punching its ticket to the tournament; however, they were upset in the first round by Colorado State. All of this being said, this is certainly not an opponent to overlook.

Memphis remains the most high-profile opponent, known for its athleticism, length, and recruiting power. At the same time, the Tigers’ offensive rhythm often stalls when forced into half-court sets, something FAU’s disciplined defense can expose.

The Owls have a record of 2-4 versus the Tigers.

University of South Florida (USF) Bulls

Nothing like a good old in-state conference rivalry. The Owls will meet twice with the Bulls this season. Their last meeting was last season, where the Owls beat USF twice, including the first time they defeated USF on the road in program history, 69-63.

The Bulls bring defensive intensity and improved offensive efficiency, though the Bulls still lack the postseason-tested depth that FAU brings.

The Owls have a record of 4-15 versus the Bulls.

Temple University Owls

You would think that two Owls in the same conference would be enough… clearly not. FAU will meet twice with the other Owls from Temple. Their last meeting was away, where FAU had a remarkable comeback to win the game after being down the whole game, 83-81.

Temple is in rebuilding mode, leaning on young guards to set the tone. However, inconsistency and turnovers remain a concern, which FAU looks to take advantage of.

FAU holds a record of 2-1 over Temple in the program’s history.

Tulane University Green Wave

The Owls look to crash Tulane’s (green) wave twice this season in their next meetings. FAU’s last matchup against Tulane was in the American Conference tournament, where Tulane eliminated FAU from advancing, 83-76.

Tulane’s offense is guard-driven and capable of high-scoring outbursts, yet its defensive lapses have often cost it late in games.

The Owls have a record of 2-7 versus the Green Wave.

University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners

FAU will double the trouble and take on the UTSA Roadrunners home and away. FAU’s last meeting with UTSA resulted in a 20-point win at home, 94-74.

UTSA continues to rebuild, just as FAU has in the past two seasons, typically relying on guard-heavy play. However, rebounding and interior defense are weaknesses the Owls can take advantage of.

The Owls hold a record of 12-6 over the Roadrunners.

Wichita State University Shockers

Last but not least, FAU will look to keep its guard up against the Wichita State Shockers. The Owls did not have much luck in the previous season’s matchup, falling 75-68 at home.

The Shockers’ lack of scoring options compared to past seasons could give FAU an edge if the Owls keep their pace and consistently execute.

The Owls have an even record at 2-2 versus the Shockers in their program’s history.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.