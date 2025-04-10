Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Former FAU forward Kaleb Glenn transfers to Michigan State University

Kaleb Glenn takes his basketball talents to the Big10 after spending one year at FAU.
FAU Athletics
Forward Kaleb Glenn shooting a free throw in FAU’s home game vs. Texas State.
Angelina Martell, Sports Reporter
April 10, 2025

Kaleb Glenn, a 6-foot-7 forward with two years of eligibility remaining, has committed to Michigan State University after transferring from Florida Atlantic University one year ago.

Glenn is the second Owl behind center Matas Vokietaitis to commit to another school this postseason; Vokietaitis announced his commitment to the University of Texas at Austin on April 7.

In his inaugural season at FAU, Glenn was the Owl’s leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points per game and 4.8 rebounds, all while shooting 53.1% from the field and 41% from behind the arc. Notably, despite coming off the bench for most of the season and starting only five games, Glenn reached double figures in 22 of FAU’s 34 games, including a high of 27 points against Charleston on Nov. 15, 2024. 

Glenn’s collegiate journey began at the University of Louisville, where he played his freshman year before transferring to FAU. His decision to join MSU reunites him with former AAU teammate Jeremy Fears Jr., as both played for the Indy Heat Gym Rats. Additionally, Glenn and Fears both attended La Lumiere School in Indiana during their high school years, a school that MSU has frequently recruited from. 

This commitment marks MSU’s first transfer addition for this season under head coach Tom Izzo. The Spartans are expected to make further additions, aiming to strengthen their roster following the departures of players like guard Jase Richardson, who declared for the season’s NBA Draft.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.

