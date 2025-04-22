Baba Miller enters transfer portal on the final day

With the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal closing today, it appeared that Florida Atlantic’s men’s basketball team would retain the rest of its roster. But in the constantly revolving world of college basketball, forward Baba Miller entered the portal this morning.

Miller, a junior transfer from Florida State University, was one of FAU’s most anticipated players they brought in last season. He went through the pre-draft process with the National Basketball Association but pulled out so he could call Boca home.

The 6’11” forward from Spain doesn’t play like the typical player in his figure. Head coach John Jakus has described him as having point guard characteristics.

“He’s for sure our third point guard beside Leland and Nico, 25 and 11 is very special. It’s really special. Got no qualms with him,” said Jakus after Miller’s career-high 25 points against Florida Gulf Coast University on Nov. 30.

Miller was one of two FAU players to start in all 34 games this season. He recorded 16 different career-high statistics, including 3-point shots made (39), total rebounds (237), blocks (65) and assists (92). He led the team with 237 rebounds for the season.

The Owls will be losing their fourth key playmaker to the transfer portal. Forward Tre Carroll, center Matas Vokietatis and guard Kaleb Glenn have also decided to take their talents elsewhere, all three already having committed to different universities.

FAU has brought in three new players, forward from Oregon State, Maxim Logue, guard from the University of Southern California, Isaiah Elohim, and a 4-star freshman forward Josiah Parker.

