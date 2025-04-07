Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

FAU star Tre Carroll enters the transfer portal

Tre Carroll is the fifth Owl this season to enter his name into the portal after spending four years at FAU.
Courtesy of FAU Athletics
Tre Carroll holding up a “three” celebration in FAU’s home game vs. Coastal Georgia.
Angelina Martell, Sports Reporter
April 7, 2025

Florida Atlantic forward Tre Carroll announced via Instagram that he has officially entered the transfer portal. Along with players like guard Kaleb Glenn and center Matas Vokietaitis, Carroll becomes the fifth Owl to enter their name into the portal this season.

Carroll, a six-foot-seven power forward from Port Charlotte, Fla. has spent four years with the Owls. He was a part of both the Owls’ back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, was crowned a Conference-USA champion and in 2023, FAU made it to the Final Four for the first time in the program’s history.

He was one of four players from last season’s team to remain at FAU, along with guards Devin Vanterpool, Jakel Powell and Jack Johnson after former head coach Dusty May announced he was signing with the University of Michigan last March. Carroll’s announcement comes as a shock to many as he was known for being the heart and soul of FAU’s men’s basketball program, notably being nicknamed “Mr. FAU.”

Carroll’s enthusiastic and outgoing personality has attracted fans and students alike to FAU basketball more and more over the years. Carroll has found engaging ways to grow his brand and image by hosting a poster signing and even having his own shirt in the FAU bookstore.

From last season to this season, Carroll has made a tremendous impact on the team’s success. Going from coming off the bench 18 games last season to starting in 14 this season – all while also playing in all 33 games; he was the second-leading scorer for the Owls this season averaging 12.2 points per game, 5.2 rebounds and averaging 52.3% true shooting. It is safe to say that Carroll has come a long way.

Carroll also received not one but three American Athletic Conference awards in this season alone. Carroll was named AAC’s “Co-Most Improved Player of the Year,” received a “Second Team All-Conference” achievement and was the first person to receive the “Amir Abdur-Rahim Sportsmanship Award.”

Carroll enters the portal with one more year of eligibility without the intent of returning. However, Carroll leaves Boca with a heavy heart, stating in the Instagram post that “Boca Raton will always be my home away from home” and “The Owls truly have a special place in my heart, and I wouldn’t trade these last four years for anything.”

Angelina Martell is the Sports Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.

Angelina Martell
Angelina Martell, Sports Reporter
Angelina Martell is a junior at Florida Atlantic University pursuing a major in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. When she isn’t on the court reporting, Angelina is on the court working as one of FAU men’s basketball student team managers; this is Angelina’s 2nd season with the Owls. Angelina has huge aspirations to become a sports journalist, more specifically a court-side reporter working for either a professional basketball or football team or for a major sports network like ESPN.