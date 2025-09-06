Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS

Gallery: Sexyy Red’s 2025 Bonfire Music Fest performance

Rapper Sexyy Red made her mark with an unforgettable performance Friday night at Florida Atlantic University’s 2025 Program Board Bonfire Music Fest.
Michael Cook
Sexyy Red on stage at FAU’s Program Board Bonfire Music Fest on Sept. 5, 2025
Michael Cook, Editor-in-Chief
September 6, 2025

The self-proclaimed “Hood Hottest Princess” hit the stage on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus Friday night for the annual Program Board Bonfire Music Fest, bringing her iconic red hair and unapologetic energy. Sexyy Red delivered a fully explicit setlist, performing her hottest hits such as “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee.”

IMG_0948
Michael Cook
Sexyy Red at Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus on Sept. 5, 2025
Michael Cook, Editor-in-Chief
Michael Cook is a senior at Florida Atlantic University studying multimedia journalism and public relations. He joined the University Press in fall 2023 as a staff writer, became news editor in fall 2024, managing editor in spring 2025, and editor-in-chief for fall 2025. When he’s not wearing his reporting hat, he enjoys street photography and reading print newspapers.