Gallery: Divided crowd protests at FAU over ICE 287(g) program

The Breezeway at Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus was filled with students from both the FAU College Democrats and Turning Point USA at FAU, two student political organizations. The center of discussion was around U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s 287(g) immigration enforcement program.

In July, the FAU Police Department signed the agreement that would initially train officers to enforce certain immigration laws on campus. Turning Point USA at FAU attended to counter what they described as misinformation about the agreement. At the same time, the FAU College Democrats and other community members marched with signs opposing the university’s involvement. To read more, click here.