UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
UNIVERSITY PRESS

Gallery: Divided crowd protests at FAU over ICE 287(g) program

FAU’s Police Department signed an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the 287(g) immigration enforcement program in July. Students protested the decision on Friday, while others showed support for the university’s involvement.
Ariq Masud
Dozens of protesters against the ICE 287(g) program gathered in front of FAU’s Kenneth R. Williams Administration Building on the Boca Raton campus on Sept. 5, 2025.
UP Staff
September 6, 2025

The Breezeway at Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus was filled with students from both the FAU College Democrats and Turning Point USA at FAU, two student political organizations. The center of discussion was around U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s 287(g) immigration enforcement program.

In July, the FAU Police Department signed the agreement that would initially train officers to enforce certain immigration laws on campus. Turning Point USA at FAU attended to counter what they described as misinformation about the agreement. At the same time, the FAU College Democrats and other community members marched with signs opposing the university’s involvement. To read more, click here.

An overview shot of anti-ICE protesters marching onto the Breezeway at FAU’s Boca Raton campus on Sept. 5, 2025.
Michael Cook
Michael Cook is a senior at Florida Atlantic University studying multimedia journalism and public relations. He joined the University Press in fall 2023 as a staff writer, became news editor in fall 2024, managing editor in spring 2025, and editor-in-chief for fall 2025. When he’s not wearing his reporting hat, he enjoys street photography and reading print newspapers.
Ariq Masud, Lead Photographer
Ariq Masud is a senior majoring in health administration with a minor in healthcare information systems. While his academic path is rooted in healthcare, his creative passion shines through in photography. Ariq currently serves as a photographer for the Asian Student Union. His work blends technical skill with an eye for storytelling, turning fleeting moments into lasting memories.