UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS

Gallery: Florida Atlantic conference debut game versus Memphis

The Florida Atlantic Owls take their first loss in the American Conference to the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 27 at FAU’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Madison Norton
FAU’s wide receiver Easton Messer watches as Florida Atlantic’s defense sacks Tigers QB Brendon Lewis on Sept. 27, 2025 at FAU’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Madison Norton and Zachary Odza
September 29, 2025

Florida Atlantic lost to Memphis, 55–26, on Sept. 27. For the full recap, click the link here.

Memhis
Madison Norton
Memphis wide receiver Cortez Braham Jr. on Sept. 27, 2025 at FAU’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Madison Norton
Madison Norton, Sports Photographer
Madison Norton is a senior at Florida Atlantic University. She joined the University Press as a sports photographer. When Madison is not on the field or the court, she enjoys traveling and documenting the world through film photography. Upon graduation, she aspires to continue her passion for sports photography in the NBA and Euroleague.