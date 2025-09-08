Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Gallery: Florida Atlantic claims victory over Florida A&M in home opener

The FAU football team took a home victory on Saturday night, defeating Florida A&M 56-14 at Boca Raton’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Categories:
Madison Norton
Madison Norton and Zachary Odza
September 8, 2025

Florida Atlantic University’s football team defeated Florida A&M University (56-14) on Sept. 6 at Boca Raton’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium on the Howard Schnellenberger Field. To read a full recap of the game, click here.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Florida Atlantic football's defense blocking Florida A&M from getting a stop in their game on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Football: Florida Atlantic bounces back with shutout victory over Florida A&M, 56-14
Easton Messer running with the ball during a Fall Camp practice. Photo courtesy the FAU Football Instagram
University Press staff predict a positive outcome for FAU’s football team vs. FAMU
Florida Atlantic football completing a tackle in their season-opener versus Maryland.
Football: Maryland defeats the Owls in season opener, 39-7
Tight end Mike Kerch shouting in excitement during Fall Camp 2025
University Press staff predict outcome of football season opener versus Maryland
An FAU football helmet being hoisted into the air.
Football: Three former FAU players go undrafted in the NFL
FAU’s Red and White teams running towards each other in the 2025 Spring Football Game.
Football: FAU kicks off their season in their 25th annual Spring Game
More in Galleries
Dozens of protesters against the ICE 287(g) program gathered in front of FAU’s Kenneth R. Williams Administration Building on the Boca Raton campus on Sept. 5, 2025.
Gallery: Divided crowd protests at FAU over ICE 287(g) program
Sexyy Red on stage at FAU’s Program Board Bonfire Music Fest on Sept. 5, 2025
Gallery: Sexyy Red’s 2025 Bonfire Music Fest performance
Marva Johnson listened intently to public comments at the BOG meeting on June 18, most of which expressed disappointment in her selection as FAMU's next president.
Gallery: Protest erupts during BOG meeting at FAU
A “Protected Bird Site” sign from the FWC as the state of Florida issued a permit last year allowing the university to “harass” the owls from their on-campus habitat. Harassing is intentionally chasing away an animal from their natural habitat.
Home no more: FAU’s burrowing owls face eviction
FAU lines up with FIU for 21st annual Shula Bowl at the Howard Schnellenberger Field on September 14, 2024.
Gallery: 2024 Shula Bowl
Gallery: 2024 Sunshine State Classic Step Show
Gallery: 2024 Sunshine State Classic Step Show
More in Top Stories
Kat Cunningham running for the ball in their match versus the University of Miami.
From player to coach: Kat Cunningham joins FAU women’s soccer staff
Sexyy Red on stage at FAU’s Program Board Bonfire Music Fest on Sept. 5, 2025.
Sexyy Red headlines FAU Bonfire Music Fest with over 3,650 tickets sold
FAU students and community members rally with posters for the "Ice Off Campus" protest on Friday.
‘Campus, not prison’: FAU students protest ICE collaboration on campus
A picture of some of the approved items Sexyy Red requested in her dressing room for FAU's Bonfire Music Fest 2025.
A behind-the-scenes look into Sexyy Red’s Bonfire dressing room
Devin Vanterpool high-fiving one of his assistant coaches in the American Conference quarterfinal game versus Charlotte on March 13, 2025, at Dickies Arena.
Men’s Basketball: Overview of what to expect from FAU’s conference opponents
A mugshot of Kishnel Boineuf on July 10 from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.
Former FAU basketball manager faces animal cruelty charge, awaiting trial
About the Contributor
Madison Norton
Madison Norton, Sports Photographer
Madison Norton is a senior at Florida Atlantic University. She joined the University Press as a sports photographer. When Madison is not on the field or the court, she enjoys traveling and documenting the world through film photography. Upon graduation, she aspires to continue her passion for sports photography in the NBA and Euroleague.