A behind-the-scenes look into Sexyy Red’s Bonfire dressing room

Rapper Sexyy Red’s unapologetic stage presence makes her entertaining and appeals to the younger crowd of Generation Z, but have you ever wondered what she requires in her dressing room?
Michael Cook
A picture of some of the approved items Sexyy Red requested in her dressing room for FAU’s Bonfire Music Fest 2025.
Angelina Martell, Sports Editor
September 5, 2025

Rapper Sexyy Red will headline Florida Atlantic University’s annual Bonfire Music Fest today. Still, before she hits the Boca Raton stage, she requested various simple yet interesting items for the Program Board organizers to stock her dressing room. 

The University Press received a copy of Sexyy Red’s hospitality requests from the FAU Program Board, which ranged from Hot Cheetos to Tylenol. However, some requests were denied, such as a Don Julio Reposado bottle and even a Wingstop order. 

FAU Program Board approved the following items for Sexyy Red: 

  • “Sensible Portions” Garden Veggie Straws (sea salt flavored)
  • Extra Flaming Hot Cheetos Puffs
  • Six cans of Red Bull energy drinks (two tropical, two blueberry, and two watermelon)
  • One family pack of Martinelli’s apple juice
  • One pack of Ensure Plus vanilla-flavored nutrition drinks
  • Nature Valley-Fruit & Nut Trail Mix Bars
  • Mixed fruit tray
  • One bottle of Tylenol
  • Four black towels
  • Ice bucket 

Some more items were approved but needed revisions due to the university’s partnership with Coca-Cola; this means only Coca-Cola products and equivalents can be provided.

Sexyy Red’s management team requested three bottles of fruit punch and lemon-lime flavored Gatorade, which had to be substituted with Powerade. She also asked for eight bottles of cold Essentia Water, which had to be substituted with SmartWater.

According to Madison Sakin, assistant director for Programs and Traditions, some items were not accommodated backstage in her dressing room. Some were due to the university’s strict policy regarding alcohol, and some are questionable as to why they said “no”:

  • One candle (eucalyptus, cashmere, or soft, fresh scented)
  • Peanut butter sandwich crackers
  • “Gimme” organic roasted seaweed snack (sea salt flavor)
  • One bottle of Don Julio Reposado
  • Two acai bowls topped with bananas, berries, strawberries, and granola
  • Two Caesar salads with chicken, extra croutons, and dressing on the side
  • 15 wings from Wingstop (five garlic, five mango habanero, and five cajun) with a side of fries with extra fry seasoning
  • One large pepperoni pizza

Angelina Martell is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.

Angelina Martell
Angelina Martell, Sports Editor
Angelina Martell is a senior at Florida Atlantic University pursuing a major in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. When she wasn’t on the court reporting, Angelina previously worked as one of FAU men’s basketball student team managers for three seasons. In her spare time, Angelina records podcasts and travels to colleges all across the country to interview athletes about their journeys and testimonies. Angelina has huge aspirations to become a beat reporter working for a major sports network like ESPN.
Michael Cook
Michael Cook, Editor-in-Chief
Michael Cook is a senior at Florida Atlantic University studying multimedia journalism and public relations. He joined the University Press in fall 2023 as a staff writer, became news editor in fall 2024, managing editor in spring 2025, and editor-in-chief for fall 2025. When he’s not wearing his reporting hat, he enjoys street photography and reading print newspapers.