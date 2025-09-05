A behind-the-scenes look into Sexyy Red’s Bonfire dressing room

Rapper Sexyy Red will headline Florida Atlantic University’s annual Bonfire Music Fest today. Still, before she hits the Boca Raton stage, she requested various simple yet interesting items for the Program Board organizers to stock her dressing room.

The University Press received a copy of Sexyy Red’s hospitality requests from the FAU Program Board, which ranged from Hot Cheetos to Tylenol. However, some requests were denied, such as a Don Julio Reposado bottle and even a Wingstop order.

FAU Program Board approved the following items for Sexyy Red:

“Sensible Portions” Garden Veggie Straws (sea salt flavored)

Extra Flaming Hot Cheetos Puffs

Six cans of Red Bull energy drinks (two tropical, two blueberry, and two watermelon)

One family pack of Martinelli’s apple juice

One pack of Ensure Plus vanilla-flavored nutrition drinks

Nature Valley-Fruit & Nut Trail Mix Bars

Mixed fruit tray

One bottle of Tylenol

Four black towels

Ice bucket

Some more items were approved but needed revisions due to the university’s partnership with Coca-Cola; this means only Coca-Cola products and equivalents can be provided.

Sexyy Red’s management team requested three bottles of fruit punch and lemon-lime flavored Gatorade, which had to be substituted with Powerade. She also asked for eight bottles of cold Essentia Water, which had to be substituted with SmartWater.

According to Madison Sakin, assistant director for Programs and Traditions, some items were not accommodated backstage in her dressing room. Some were due to the university’s strict policy regarding alcohol, and some are questionable as to why they said “no”:

One candle (eucalyptus, cashmere, or soft, fresh scented)

Peanut butter sandwich crackers

“Gimme” organic roasted seaweed snack (sea salt flavor)

One bottle of Don Julio Reposado

Two acai bowls topped with bananas, berries, strawberries, and granola

Two Caesar salads with chicken, extra croutons, and dressing on the side

15 wings from Wingstop (five garlic, five mango habanero, and five cajun) with a side of fries with extra fry seasoning

One large pepperoni pizza

