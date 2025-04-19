Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Categories:

Talon Hall: FAU names new dorm to be on brand of owl theme

FAU’s proposal to name the new residential hall with support from its community has been finalized on a name, which holds significant ties with the FAU mascot.
Mohit Vasishta
Construction for “Talon Hall” is in full swing, as seen across from Parliament Hall.
Mohit Vasishta, Contributing Writer
April 19, 2025

Florida Atlantic University officials have named the soon-to-be residential building “Talon Hall,” which will be located east of Parliament Hall on the Boca Raton campus. 

The dorm’s construction started this spring semester and is expected to be completed by fall 2026. This announcement came after the university put out a proposal form posted earlier this January, asking the community for name suggestions. The form received 235 pitches, but officials ultimately selected “Talon Hall” as the name to link to the university’s branding, according to FAU’s Associate President of Operations, Brian Fisher. 

“The name was appreciated for its connection to the mascot,” wrote Fisher, in an April 17 email to the University Press. Talon, by definition, means the claw of an animal when hunting, in this case, a burrowing owl. 

According to Fisher, popular name suggestions from the form were “Airfield Towers,” “Nightbird Hall” and “The Boca Burrows.” He said the submissions also suggested naming the hall after historical figures such as Kennedy Hall and Jimmy Carter. Others suggested names including “Raccoon Hall,” “Hoot Hoot Hideaway” and “Don’t Bring a Car Hall.”

Fisher also stated that a committee had selected the list of names to be sent to the university leadership in February, who then went through the list and selected the name “Talon Hall.” This committee included representatives from students, staff, faculty and alumni board members. 

Mohit Vasishta is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Russell Ivy.
FAU President Adam Hasner announces search for next provost
Popular vote winners disqualified: Darsham Gonzalez and Kade Salzer win SG president, vice president
Popular vote winners disqualified: Darsham Gonzalez and Kade Salzer win SG president, vice president
Head coach Zach Kittley at Flagler Credit Union Field Stadium.
Football: Zach Kittley announces his official on-field coaching staff for the upcoming season
Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm, heading toward Florida from the Gulf of Mexico.
FAU shuts down campuses for Category 5 Hurricane Milton
Photo courtesy from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hurricane Helene shuts down all Florida Atlantic University campus operations
Courtesy of the Florida Atlantic University Presidential Search Committee's website.
Presidential Search Committee announces Presidential search listening sessions, but questions remain unanswered
More in News
Members of the march on April 16 standing in front of the Administration building.
FAU students protest FAUPD ‘pending’ partnership with ICE
An image of the Department of Education’s logo.
Professors and lawmakers discuss stakes of the dismantling of the Department of Education
BREAKING NEWS WHITE ON BLACK
Plane crash reported near FAU Boca Raton campus
Kimberly Dunn and Stefan Andjelkovic holding up their award plaques at the April 8 Board of Trustees meeting.
FAU Board of Trustees waves goodbye to two departing trustees
The construction site for the anticipated Dunkin’ location, located off the Breezeway.
Work in progress: Opening of new full-service Dunkin’ at FAU delayed
Darsham Gonzalez and Kade Salzer for President and Vice President of FAU Student Government.
Darsham Gonzalez and Kade Salzer officially win SG president and vice president despite claims of fraud
More in Top Stories
Program board officer Isabella Sanossian (left) awarding Maya Desai (right) her prize for finding the golden ticket.
FAU students unwind at Program Board Scavenger hunt as finals season approaches
FAU Club Hockey team with the AAU Championship trophy after winning 5-2.
Hockey: Division II national champions reflect on their season and the advancement to Division I
The Sandy Owls huddling together after day one of the Capri Classic on April 11.
Beach Volleyball: Owls take second place in the Capri Classic tournament
Philip "Bluf" Conally in action at one of his first events.
FAU DJ Bluf opens up on navigating the world of music as a student
Specialty drinks offered by Long Story Short (left to right), the Strawberry Glow smoothie, Tiramisu Latte, Matcha Latte with Blueberry and Crème brûlée Latte.
Long Story Short: A cafe fairytale located in the heart of Downtown Boca Raton
Tre Carroll on his official visit to Xavier University.
Former FAU forward Tre Carroll signs with Xavier University