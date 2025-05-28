Active threat reported near FAU’s Jupiter campus, quickly cleared

Florida Atlantic University sent an announcement on Tuesday at 6:47 p.m., warning of an active threat near Jupiter’s John D. MacArthur campus. The message stated “Run, Hide, Fight,” which is the university’s active shooter procedure.

Another alert went out at 7:09 p.m., giving an “all clear,” stating there were no threats on campus and that police activity did not occur there. At 9:20 p.m., the Jupiter Police Department posted on their Facebook page that officers had arrested a suspect for shots fired in the area of Abacoa Golf Course, which triggered the alerts.

The golf course is about a two-minute drive from campus. Jupiter police reported no injuries and said the investigation is ongoing. University officials did not respond in time for publication to comment to the University Press.

This story is still developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Michael Cook is the Editor-in-Chief for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].