Active threat reported near FAU’s Jupiter campus, quickly cleared

Reports of shots fired near Florida Atlantic University’s Jupiter campus triggered alerts of an “active threat” to the community, but the area was later cleared with no injuries reported.
Michael Cook, Editor-in-Chief
May 28, 2025

Florida Atlantic University sent an announcement on Tuesday at 6:47 p.m., warning of an active threat near Jupiter’s John D. MacArthur campus. The message stated “Run, Hide, Fight,” which is the university’s active shooter procedure.

Another alert went out at 7:09 p.m., giving an “all clear,” stating there were no threats on campus and that police activity did not occur there. At 9:20 p.m., the Jupiter Police Department posted on their Facebook page that officers had arrested a suspect for shots fired in the area of Abacoa Golf Course, which triggered the alerts.

The golf course is about a two-minute drive from campus. Jupiter police reported no injuries and said the investigation is ongoing. University officials did not respond in time for publication to comment to the University Press.

This story is still developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Michael Cook is the Editor-in-Chief for the University Press.

Michael Cook
Michael Cook, Managing Editor
Michael is a junior multimedia journalism major with a minor in public relations. His journalism journey began in 2021 when he served as an editor for his high school yearbook and won "Journalist of the Year." He has been with the University Press since fall 2023, starting as a staff writer and being promoted to news editor for the fall 2024 semester and then managing editor for the spring 2025 semester.