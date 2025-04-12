Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Former FAU forward Tre Carroll signs with Xavier University

Tre Carroll is taking his talents to the Big East conference after spending four years on the men’s basketball team at Florida Atlantic.
Via Tre Carroll’s Instagram
Tre Carroll on his official visit to Xavier University.
Angelina Martell, Sports Reporter
April 12, 2025

Former Florida Atlantic men’s basketball forward Tre Carroll is officially an Xavier University Musketeer per his announcement via Instagram on April 12.

Carroll’s commitment makes him the third Owl this season to sign with a new team right behind forward Kaleb Glenn and center Matas Vokietaitis; Glenn announced his commitment to Michigan State University on April 10, and Vokietaitis also declared his commitment to the University of Texas at Austin on April 7.

While Carroll will play out his final year of eligibility at a school other than FAU, he is excited to take on the challenge and is ready for whatever comes his way.

“I’m ready to run through a brick wall for this team,” Carroll told the University Press.

After Carroll entered his name into the transfer portal and announced his departure on April 7, he received multiple interests from Power 5 schools; along with Xavier, Carroll received interest from the University of Miami, University of Iowa, University of Nebraska and Providence College.

Carroll was the second-leading scorer this season for the Owls, averaging 12.2 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, and 52.3% true shooting. Carroll also received three American Athletic Conference (AAC) postseason awards being named AAC’s “Co-Most Improved Player of the Year,” received a “Second Team All-Conference” achievement and was the first person to receive the “Amir Abdur-Rahim Sportsmanship Award.”

In his freshman season, Carroll was a part of the Owls Final Four team in 2023 and averaged 3.4 points per game while playing an average of 5.7 minutes. In his final year with FAU, he far surpassed his inaugural season by becoming a starter and averaging 22 minutes per game.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.

