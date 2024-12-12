Immigration, reproductive rights among key issues for FAU students heading into Trump’s second term

As the next four years unfold, Florida Atlantic University students remain divided over the expectations for President-elect Donald J. Trump’s second term in office.

Some students are optimistic about potential economic policy changes, while others express concern about issues like reproductive rights and immigration. These concerns and hopes reflect the focus of the United States general election, where both Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris strongly discussed these major topics.

A “red wave” swept across America this election cycle, with more people voting Republican in all 50 states than compared to previous years. Though the race was close, Trump secured the win with 312 electoral votes and over 77 million popular votes to Harris’ 74 million. For his second term, Trump promised stricter immigration laws under his administration. He plans to end birthright citizenship, a right under the 14th Amendment that allows anyone born in the U.S. to automatically become a citizen.

This was a desire during Trump’s first presidential term and he has reiterated it as his plan for day one of his second term. Because birthright citizenship is enshrined in the Constitution, to change the amendment Trump would have to go through congressional action, meaning two-thirds of the House and Senate would have to agree on the change.

“Well, we’re going to have to get it changed. We’ll maybe have to go back to the people. But we have to end it,” said Trump during a December 8 interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Kristin Welker, when asked how he would get around executive action to implement this change.

Trump also supports the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that recognized the constitutional right to abortion. However, he has maintained that he would veto a federal abortion ban if the plan ever came across his desk as he believes the right to abortion should be left up to the states.

Emily Panton, a junior studying biology, has mixed feelings about Trump’s proposed policies but is troubled specifically by abortion, as its legal rights may affect the career she is working toward.

“As a pre-med student aspiring to become a fetal surgeon, I fear the legal repercussions of performing life-saving procedures that might involve terminating a pregnancy or fetal intervention,” Panton said.

Similarly, senior political science student Julie Faour is concerned regarding the rolling back of reproductive rights. Although Faour’s main concern during this election cycle was the Israel-Hamas conflict, she also worries about the loss of abortion rights.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in Alabama, Oklahoma and Louisiana have fully banned abortion. Mississippi has exceptions for cases of incest but not rape, while Florida now prohibits abortion after six weeks. Floridian voters had the opportunity to reverse this ban on Nov. 5, but the ballot measure failed to pass.

“There have been extreme medical cases that have led to the loss of many women and their lives, and have required women to spend thousands of dollars to get the procedure done out of state,” Faour said.

A lack of access to abortion could also lead to adverse health effects on women. The restrictions and bans have forced women in need of abortions to travel across state lines for access to safe procedures, while others have resorted to illegal methods, with some tragically losing their lives.

“I am terrified of the possibility of sexual assault,” Panton said. “Being forced to carry a rapist’s child would violate my autonomy. The thought of having a baby I am not emotionally or financially prepared for would devastate my life and the child’s future.”

Yisset Hardy, a senior political science student, has a different perspective on abortion. She identifies as pro-life, which means her values align with the belief that an unborn fetus has a right to live.

“I believe in the sanctity of human life. To me, ‘reproductive rights’ means ensuring every woman has the right to reproduce, and women in the USA do have access to those rights. Some advocacy for unrestricted abortion rights prioritizes the termination of pregnancies over actual reproduction,” Hardy said.

Hardy believes in education about the dangers of abortion over the promotion of abortion.

“I believe the government should provide access to preventive care, educate women about their options, and highlight the emotional and physical consequences of abortion,” she said.

Reproductive rights don’t equate to abortion rights to Hardy; rather, it’s about the prioritization of comprehensive healthcare needs.

“I believe reproductive rights should focus on improving access to care for women facing challenges conceiving, making IVF and contraceptives more affordable, and addressing gaps in insurance coverage,” said Hardy.

Immigration was also a big topic during the election season and a focal point of Trump’s presidential campaign. In Trump’s Republican Platform this year, he addressed his 20 Core Promises to “make America great again.” His first two priorities are to ‘seal the border, and stop the migrant invasion’ and ‘carry out the largest deportation operation in American history.’

While he’s been quiet with the details of this plan, he suggested the process of “ideological screening” for illegal immigrants in an August 2016 speech and in October 2023.

Panton says she strongly disagrees with Trump’s future immigration plans. She believes a common misconception is that undocumented immigrants don’t pay taxes and take jobs from the American people.

“Undocumented immigrants do pay taxes — often contributing to federal reserves like Social Security — yet they are ineligible to receive the benefits of those contributions. In many ways, they are supporting a system that offers them little in return,” she said.

A 2022 study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found that in Florida alone, undocumented immigrants paid more than $1.8 billion in state and local taxes — more than the top one percent of documented American citizens.

For Hardy, sidestepping the issue of immigration is risky.

“Illegal immigration is dangerous, not only for U.S. citizens in terms of national security but also for the immigrants themselves,” she said.

She heavily prioritizes the protection of not just the United States but the incoming undocumented immigrants as well.

“Many are exploited upon arrival, often falling into indentured servitude, and the overwhelming number of unaccompanied children crossing the border and ending up in harmful situations are deeply concerning,” Hardy said.

Between 2019 and 2023, the Department of Homeland Security reported that 448,000 unaccompanied migrant children entered the United States. Of the 448,000 children, the federal government lost track of 32,000 children.

“Of those located, many were found in inappropriate relationships with adults or were victims of sexual exploitation,” said Hardy. “I support policies that better protect unaccompanied migrant children from human traffickers, secure our borders and reform the immigration system to make it more affordable and efficient for individuals to immigrate legally.”

In addition to immigration, senior finance major Jade Kinckiner is “deeply concerned” about losing what little rights the LGBQ+ community has been granted.

“As an openly lesbian woman, I fear my right to same-sex marriage could be under threat, especially with proposals to roll back LGBTQ+ rights,” Kinckiner said.

Although Trump didn’t outline an issue against same-sex marriage during his 2024 presidential campaign, the president-elect has supported policies that oppose transgender rights, such as banning transgender individuals from enlisting in the military.

Several of Trump’s administration cabinet picks hold differing views on LGBTQ+ rights. For example, Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary nominee Kristi Noem have records opposing certain LGBTQ+ protections.

However, some appointees, like United Nations Ambassador Elise Stefanik and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, supported the Respect for Marriage Act, which recognizes same-sex marriages.

Rather than addressing the two separately, Kinckiner views immigration and women’s rights as closely linked issues by the proposed immigration laws that could potentially affect marginalized women.

“Immigrant women, especially those that are undocumented or refugees, face a more unique challenge,” Kinckiner explained. “They already have limited access to healthcare, and they are more at risk of being exploited and experiencing domestic violence.”

Despite this, Kinckiner still has hope that the incoming administration will make the proper policies needed to end the exploitation marginalized women go through.

“Moving forward, I hope for immigration policies that not only protect women’s rights but also ensure they have the freedom to make choices about their health and lives without fear of further marginalization,” she said.

Nick Coyte, the president of the conservative organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA) at FAU, expressed excitement for the next four years, saying he has a positive outlook about the policies proposed in the upcoming presidential term.

Speaking on behalf of TPUSA, Coyte says members have high expectations for the upcoming administration. At the front of their minds are the upcoming reforms to education, health and the border.

Coyte is satisfied with the outlined direction for the upcoming term. However, he worries that the transfer of presidential power may not be smooth.

“From the authorization of long-range weapons use in Ukraine to statements from some in the Defense Department expressing reluctance to cooperate with the new Trump administration,” he said. “There is growing unease with the conservative movement on and off campus that the current administration is not fully adhering to its commitment to a smooth transition of power.”

