‘Out of the Darkness’: Community unites for suicide prevention walk at FAU

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) brought the Palm Beach County community together again since the COVID-19 pandemic for the “Out of the Darkness” campus walk at Florida Atlantic University on Oct. 26.

Between 600 and 800 people gathered at FAU’s Track and Field Complex to honor loved ones and support survivors of suicide or self-harm, according to Maria Bedoya, AFSP’s Palm Beach County Walk co-chair and mental health counselor. At the event, Bedoya spoke to the crowd about the importance of the walk and advocated for mental health resources.

“Our mission is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” Bedoya said.

The event opened with the national anthem, followed by encouraging words from sponsors, including 211 Helpline and SVN Commercial Partners.

“Out of trauma, we can build something beautiful,” said Patrice Schroeder, 211’s community outreach specialist.

Saira Marin, the director of operations at SVN, explained the significance and color of participants’ honor bead necklaces.

“Each color shows our personal connection to the cause and helps us identify others that understand our experiences,” she said.

People had different reasons for attending, but participants walked around FAU’s campus for two miles as one. This journey allowed walkers to share their testimonies, provide comfort to one another and create a safe space for open conversations about mental health.

One of the participants, Jennifer Fabricius wore a gold bead necklace to represent her father, whom she lost to suicide in 2006. She spoke about her experience with grief following his death.

“Walking with the community has made me realize that I’m not alone in something that is very isolating,” said Fabricius, who is also a committee board member for AFSP Palm Beach and has been attending the Out of the Darkness walks since 2017.

Ernesto Figueroa and Amada Lopez joined their church youth group members to celebrate the life of a 15-year-old boy known as “Bacon.”

“This event itself is great because you see a whole bunch of people just coming for one cause,” said Figueroa.

He also attended the walk in honor of family members who have attempted suicide.

Lopez shared her personal battle with depression and multiple suicide attempts. She attended the event to stand in solidarity with others who are now facing similar struggles.

“… I really found myself again with reconnecting with God… [I] want to support other people, and I want to reconnect others for also supporting that God’s there and that God listens,” she said. “God is there for wherever you’re going through, and that’s what literally opened my eyes.”

Tara Larsen, AFSP’s executive director for the Central and Southern Florida chapters, similarly shared her story of how she found her way out of the “darkness.”

“There have been times in my life when I’ve struggled and thankfully, I’ve connected with resources that have helped me,” said Larsen.

Another event guest speaker, Sandra Herman walked in honor of her late husband, Lowell.

She said, from the outside, his life seemed ideal: nearly 50 years of marriage, two children, grandchildren, a successful career, good health and financial stability. Despite that, his deepening depression led him to commit suicide. In her time of grief, Herman began meeting with an AFSP consoler from her home.

“I can only say they sent an angel to come and talk to me for hours,” she said.

Herman expressed a desire to support and encourage others. This year, she has raised the most money individually, amounting to $15,381. Her fundraising group, “Team Love and Hope,” also topped the group fundraising with a total of $15,650.

This year, AFSP raised over $90,000 in fundraising and donations for the Out of the Darkness walk, according to Bedoya.

Fabricius said all the funds will go toward AFSP’s resources and services for the community.

She added that successful fundraising efforts will enable important community initiatives, including efforts to reduce the stigma surrounding suicide. She also emphasized the importance of honest conversations with loved ones.

“I think having the conversation is the only way to make things better,” she said. “Change can’t happen with a closed mouth.”

Larsen said educating people about signs of suicide, how to approach the topic of suicide and available resources is a way to increase prevention.

“Don’t be afraid to ask them directly if they’re having thoughts of suicide, and then let them know that there is help,” she said.

She mentioned the 988 Mental Health and Crisis Lifeline is a resource that can be used to call or text an operator if someone needs support.

FAU’s Counseling and Psychological Services is also available to students and staff for mental health services.

