Hockey: Overview of the 2024 Division II FAU Club Ice Hockey Schedule

Editors note: This article was updated Sept. 3, the original article insinuated that FAU Hockey Club will play the University of Miami (Ohio) Red Hawks, when they actually play the University of Miami Hurricanes.

This fall, the Florida Atlantic Owls begin their third season as a member of the College Hockey Federation (CHF). FAU’s Club Hockey team began about sixteen years ago in the American Collegiate Hockey Association. In the 2021-2022 season, the Owls joined the College Hockey Federation (CHF).

Looking back at last season, the Owls had a spectacular run after going 23-5-1 and coming in second in the Amature Athletic Union (AAU) Division II rankings. FAU is hoping to bring that same energy to the upcoming season in September.

Games 1 and 2 – vs. University of Tampa – Sept. 13, 8:15 p.m. and 14, 6 p.m.

The Owls will have their first two games at home against the University of Tampa’s Division I team on Sept. 13 and 14. The games will take place at the Panthers Iceden. Last season, Tampa’s Division I team went 16-10-2. The Owls have only played Tampa’s Division II team, making it a competitive way to start off the season.

Games 3 and 4 – at the University of South Florida – Sept. 20 and 21, time to be determined

For the first away game of the season, the Owls travel to Tampa to face the University of South Florida. The AAC rival matchup between the Owls and the Bulls game will be on Sept. 20 and 21.

Last season, the Bulls record was 5-16. Two of those losses were major victories by FAU. The Owls won in a landslide in their two-game series home opener with a score of 10-4 and then 5-1.

Game 5 and 6 – at University of Miami – Sept. 27, 8:15 p.m. and 28, time to be determined

Making their way to Miami, the Owls will be taking on the University of Miami Hurricanes, both Division II and III teams. Miami’s Division III team was 19-4 last season and won the AAU College Hockey Division III National Championship. FAU will play Miami’s Division III team on Sept. 27 and the Division II team on Sept. 28.

Games 7 and 9 – at the University of Georgia – Oct. 11 and 13, times to be determined

In games seven and nine, the FAU Owls will hit the road for a three-day trip to take on the University of Georgia Ice Dawgs, who they had a close 5-4 loss to last season However, they also beat the Ice Dawgs in a close match of 2-1 in overtime from a goal. These games will take place on Oct. 11 and 13.

Game 8 – vs. Georgia Tech – Oct. 12, time to be determined

In between the Owls game versus Georgia, the Owls take on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for the first time since 2019, where the teams split a two-game series. Last season, the Yellow Jackets went 5-17-1 and lost to their in-state rivals, Georgia and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. They will play on Oct. 12, with a time to be determined.

Games 10 and 11 – vs. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University – Nov. 1, 8:15 p.m. and 2, to be determined

In the first week of November, the Owls play against the Embry Riddle Eagles, taking place on Nov. 1 and 2. Looking back on last season, the Eagles had a record of 10-14-2. At last year’s matchup, the Owls beat the Eagles 3-0 and 6-3 in their two-game series to maintain their undefeated record of 6-0 through the first six games.

Games 12 and 13 – at the University of Tampa – Nov. 15 and 16, times to be determined

The Owls will return to Tampa, but this time face the Division II team of the University of Tampa on Nov. 15 at the Panthers Iceden and Nov. 16 at the Kendall Ice Arena. The Owls beat the Tampa Division II team in a landslide with a score of 7-2.

Games 15 and 16 – at the University of Central Florida – Nov. 22 and 23, times to be determined

Before the team returns for Thanksgiving, the Owls will travel for another two-series matchup against the University of Central Florida Knights on Nov. 22 and 23. The Knights record last season was 16-9-3. Last November, the Owls went 10-1-1 after winning both games against the Knights 3-0 and 5-4.

Games 17 and 18 – vs. Florida Southern College – Jan. 17, 8:45 p.m. and 18, 5 p.m.

The club takes an almost two-month hiatus before they take on the Florida Southern College Mocs in the first game of the spring semester on Jan. 17 and 18. The previous season, the Mocs had an impressive record of 19-7. Although the Owls did not play the Mocs last season, this game should be great competition for FAU based on their dominating record.

Games 19 and 20 – vs. Lynn University – Jan. 24, 8:15 p.m. and 25, time to be determined

Coming into the final stretch of the season, FAU will compete against the Lynn University Knights on Jan. 24 and 25. Looking back on the Knights’ last season, they had a record of 6-16. One of those losses came from the Owls on a massive and incredible win of 10-3 last January.

Games 21 and 22 – vs High Point University – Feb. 7, 8 p.m. and 8, 6 p.m.

The Florida Atlantic Owls will be playing the High Point University Panthers at the Panthers Iceden. The Panthers had a phenomenal season last year with a record of 22-5, making this a big game for them to win. Not only is this a big game for the Owls, but it is also their Sponsor Night. These games will take place on Feb. 7 and 8.

Games 23 and 24 – vs. University of Florida – Feb. 14 and 15, times to be determined

For the Owls’ final game of the regular season, they head up to Jacksonville. They will play on a neutral site against the Florida Gators on Feb. 14 and 15. The Gators finished their season with a record of 17-7. The Owls lost to the Gators 4-1 but beat them 4-3 the following day. Both the Gators and Owls had excellent seasons last year and each returned with a win. Walking away from these games with a sweep this season will finally settle the score.

Battle at the Beach Tournament – Oct. 25 – 27, times to be determined

FAU will take on the Battle at the Beach tournament after being crowned the reigning champions last season, which was a massive victory for the team. It will be taking place Oct. 25 through 27 at the Palm Beach Skatezone.

CHS Tournament/Playoffs, Feb. 20 – 23 and AAU Nationals, Mar. 18 – 22

How the Owls play this upcoming 2024-2025 season will determine their standings for both the tournament and nationals.

Molly O’Flynn is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Molly at [email protected] or DM on Instagram @molly_oflynn_.