FAU students host ceremony to commemorate 9/11

Exactly 23 years ago today, hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center buildings in Manhattan, N.Y. and the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., taking the lives of 2,977 people.

Today, multiple Florida Atlantic University organizations such as Students Supporting Israel (SSI), Phi Delta Theta and Turning Point USA at FAU (TPUSA) united to host a memorial ceremony — to commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Over 30 FAU students, faculty and staff met at 10 a.m. in front of the Student Union for the ceremony. Gabriel Bowman, a member of Phi Delta Theta, read someone’s story to the crowd about the loss of a loved one to the 9/11 attacks.

“The next morning, when I saw the plane just hit the north tower, and that’s where she was… I couldn’t think she was gone,” read Bowman.

Ellie Raab, the student president of SSI, then recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the crowd and spoke about the importance of the memorial.

“This year, our organizations came together and decided that hosting a 9/11 memorial was not only appropriate but necessary now more than ever,” said Raab.

Nick Coyte, student president of TPUSA, also led the memorial alongside Raab. He noted how the attacks divided the country, which is part of why students hosted this event to show unity.

“That’s a huge reason why we’re here in front of our American flag, to unify under one nation that should be indivisible, right?” said Coyte.

He added that the memorial is also to honor local law enforcement and servicemen.

Among the crowd were Stacy Volnick, FAU’s interim president and Sean Brammer, Boca Raton’s chief of police, to show support.

“Happy to be here and support to the student groups and remembering a tragic event in our country,” said Volnick.

Brammer stated that it was a pleasure to see students come together to reflect on an incident that impacted our country.

