FAU moves up ladder with two national rankings

Florida Atlantic University, A.D. Henderson University School, an elementary-middle school and FAU High School received national recognition this week for their academic performance.

FAU was placed No. 103 for the “Top Public Schools” in the U.S. News & World Report, an American media company publishing news, consumer advice, rankings and analysis. These rankings are designed to guide students in discovering the “best-fit” schools predicated on academics and personal factors.

The U.S. News & World Report indicates that FAU falls seventh out of nine in Florida’s “Top Public School” category. The University of Florida is first in the “Florida” ranking but is No. 7 out of national universities—the University of California, Los Angeles claimed the No. 1 spot.

According to an FAU press release from Sept. 24, the university made a significant achievement by climbing nine spots among national universities from last year.

“Thank you to everyone in the FAU community for contributing to our success,” said FAU President Stacy Volnick in an Instagram post on Sept. 25.

FAU is also ranked at No. 189 for “Top National Schools,” marking an improvement from last year’s position at No. 209, as stated in the press release.

In the “Social Mobility” category, FAU remained at No. 32, the university’s highest ranking from the U.S. News & World Report. According to Joshua Glanzer, a university spokesperson, FAU performs well in this ranking because of its Pell Grant graduation rates, overall graduation rate performance and borrower debt levels.

The press release also mentioned the following rankings for FAU:

The “ Best Value ” category is now No. 146 from No. 166 last year.

Undergraduate nursing is now No. 130 from No. 133 last year.

Undergraduate computer science is now No. 193, from No. 210 last year.

Undergraduate business programs are now No. 147 from No. 159 last year.

Undergraduate psychology also increased to No. 229 compared to No. 234 last year.

Undergraduate economics stayed the same at No. 240.

In another Instagram post on Sept. 25, Volnick recognized A.D. Henderson and FAU High School’s ranking in the U.S. Department of Education “National Blue Ribbon Schools” awards this year. They were one of 15 Florida Schools out of 356 schools for their academic performance.

“Florida Atlantic’s lab schools offer exceptional opportunities from outstanding educators, and we are very proud of this high honor,” she said in the post.

According to an FAU press release on Sept. 23, this is the second time in ten years and the third time in school history that they have been recognized with this national honor.

“A.D. Henderson and FAU High offers challenging, innovative curricula. The early college model at FAU High allows students to graduate from high school while simultaneously earning a bachelor’s degree, making higher education more affordable for families,” stated the press release.

Michael Cook is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].