FAU athletics director Brian White accepts 5-year contract extension

On Thursday afternoon, Florida Atlantic University Vice President and Athletics Director Brian White agreed to a five-year extension through 2029. White came to FAU in 2018 and since has guided the department’s ascent to national prominence.

“When Brian White was hired, he was tasked with enhancing resources, facilities, student-athlete experiences and community relations plus building top-ranked teams. With his commitment to ‘win it right,’ he has excelled. Congrats to Brian on this well-deserved contract extension,” FAU Interim President Stacy Volnick said via her X (Twitter) account.

His “#WinningInParadise” culture has brought prominent popularity to the university. Under his tenure, FAU athletics has seen historic success with a monumental men’s basketball Final Four run in 2022-23 and a move to join the American Athletic Conference (AAC), shaping the future of FAU Athletics.

In its inaugural year, the Owls experienced prosperity with multiple teams. Head softball coach Jordan Clark, hired under White, led FAU to their first AAC title in school history in her second year. The men’s basketball team made a consecutive National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Tournament appearance while being nationally ranked, a first in school history.

“The entire university has benefited tremendously from the success of our athletics program under Brian’s leadership,” said Volnick. “We are celebrating the largest enrollment in our 60-year history, and the positive media attention we continue to receive from athletics is contributing to the increased interest in attending Florida Atlantic.”

In the six years White has been in Paradise, FAU Athletics has generated 34 six- and seven-figure donations. Along with the generous gifts from donors, White’s guidance has produced record-breaking sales in fundraising, ticket sales and student-athlete success.

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or @giannaalbertii on Instagram for information regarding this or other stories.