Volleyball: AAC announced FAU as fifth overall in preseason coaches poll

Today, Valeria Rosado named to the AAC Preseason All-Conference Team for the first time
Keira Arimenta
Florida Atlantic vs University of Central Florida
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
August 26, 2024

With volleyball season officially kicking off this week, the American Athletic Conference (AAC) announced the preseason coaches poll today. 

The Owls received a ranking of fifth overall after receiving 104 points. Rice University came in first in the poll with 136 points, Wichita State with 127, South Florida with 121 and East Carolina receiving 106. 

Florida Atlantic is coming off its first year in the AAC, where they ended the season 12-7, second in the AAC East and tied for fourth overall. They had an overall record of 20-13, bringing in the program’s seventh season with 20 wins.

Outside hitter Valeria Rosado was unanimously voted to be on the AAC Preseason All-Conference Team, adding to her list of accolades. The transfer from Stephen F. Austin State University, ranked second on the team last year with kills and led the team with double-doubles.

FAU vs Temple in 2023 (Erika Fletcher)

In 2023, Rosado made the AAC All-Conference Second team, was named the defensive player of the week on Nov. 13, 2023 and made the AAC honor roll. She racked up four career highs last year, these being 24 kills, three assists, 22 digs and two solo blocks. 

On Friday, FAU will be hosting Bryant University at 12 p.m. for their first regular season game. It marks the first matchup between the universities. Last year, Bryant finished 19-12 and 6-4 in the Northeast Conference. The match can be streamed on FAUsports.com.

Megan Bruinsma is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or X (Twitter) @MeganBruinsma. 

Megan Bruinsma
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
Megan is a junior majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. She has grown up with a passion for watching and playing sports. She’s excited to continue her journey of learning how to cover sports in a professional sense. Megan has hopes to become a sports reporter for an NFL or NBA team.
Erika Fletcher
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a senior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.