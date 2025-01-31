Volleyball: Gearing up for the upcoming fall season with fresh faces

Florida Atlantic University’s volleyball team is well into their off-season after ending their 2024 season in late November. They wrapped up the year with an overall record of 18-13. On top of the winning season, the Owls finished as runner-up in the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Nov. 24, which secured them second overall.

The Owls had five seniors graduate and are getting a feel as to what the future as a team holds. Head coach Fernanda Nelson and her staff are working quickly to bring in new recruits. They traveled to Orlando, Fla. in search of players on Jan. 19 and 20.

Nelson has two confirmed signees for next fall, middle blocker Ana Paula Cruz and right side Anna Hartman. Cruz signed on Nov. 29 and comes to FAU from Cafelandia, Brazil, while Hartman is a transfer out of Rutgers University.

“I have a very special group of girls. I think they are gonna be very fun to watch,” said Nelson about the upcoming season.

FAU’s setter Victoria Hensley said the Owls have been putting in the work through reps in the gym and the weight room as they prepare for the 2025 season. The team is focused on both their individual growth and chemistry as teammates both on and off the court.

The off-season allows the team to perfect their plays and develop new strategies while honing in on their physical and mental health. Aside from the sport, the team has been dedicated and concentrated on their academics at the university with their extra free time.

Setter Victoria Hensley enjoys the off-season and the quality time spent with her fellow teammates.

“Everyone is very bought into the whole,” said Hensley. “You need to work hard for what you want [your ]mindset [to be] and so you can see it in the weight room and at practice and just across the board. Everyone’s super focused,”

Hensley is heading into her senior year and third season with Florida Atlantic volleyball. This past year, she had an impressive number of assists, bringing in 1,258 for the season. Hensley is an important factor to her team, and her work is essential to setting up her teammates for points. She expresses that the off-season is essential for getting her mind and body right. As this is her last off-season, she is using every moment to continue to improve her game.

With their extra free time, the ladies take advantage of living in Boca Raton, Fla., and the sunny weather the area offers. Since the team is extremely close, they’ve enjoyed going to the beach, getting dinner, playing in pickleball tournaments and supporting their fellow student-athletes at games on campus.

“The beach is a big one, especially because a lot of the girls on the team aren’t from Florida, so it’s really cool to have a beach you can go to in February,” said Hensley, talking about the off-court hangouts.

Nelson also understands the importance of making time for team bonding outside of the court.

“The most important days are our culture days. It’s what we do in the community and what we do with each other. We get to know each other away from the gym,” said Nelson.

In order for the team to perform well they find it important to bond and trust each other. The time in the off-season is essential for the newcomers of the team to build relationships with one another. While the returning players aim to continue to strengthen their connections, their togetherness in the off-season has a direct effect on the camaraderie on the court.

Junior middle blocker/right side hitter Madison Dyer joined the program her sophomore year back in 2023. As her collegiate career is coming to an end, she opens up about what her last off-season before her senior year looks like.

“It just makes me appreciate how much I really love the game and just being able to slow down. It just makes me love the game even more and appreciate the little moments,” said Dyer. “I love playing; I love putting on my jersey.”

The FAU volleyball team is looking forward to this upcoming season. They are excited to watch their off-season work translate to success in the fall.

