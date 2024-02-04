Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Participants of the SSI FAU walkout on Jan 18. posing with signs. Photo courtesy of @ssi_movement on Instagram.

FAU students hold walkout in remembrance of Hamas attacks, call for release of hostages • 1124 Views

2
Photo of an FAU football helmet.

FAU Football: Tom Herman’s first early signing day at FAU nets 17 recruits in signing Class of 2024 • 1062 Views

3
Arab and Jewish students protest at FAUs Protest for Palestine event on Oct. 11, 2023.

Former SJP president: FAU has a history of repressing Palestinian voices • 905 Views

4
FAU junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester celebrating catching a pass for a first down during the Owls 22-7 loss to the East Carolina Pirates at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

FAU Football: LaJohntay Wester enters the transfer portal, potentially ending career at FAU • 719 Views

5
FAU Department of Sociology

Principles of Sociology proposed removal sparks concerns among FAU community • 645 Views

Men’s Basketball: FAU extends win streak to seven with 102-70 win over Tulsa

FAU goes 2-0 during their two-game home stretch and extend their win-streak to seven with a 32 point blowout win.
FAU+guards+Jalen+Gaffney+%28left%29+and+Brandon+Weatherspoon+%28right%29+celebrating+in+the+game+against+Tulsa+on+Feb.+3%2C+2024+at+Eleanor+R.+Baldwin+Arena.
Matthew Vogdes
FAU guards Jalen Gaffney (left) and Brandon Weatherspoon (right) celebrating in the game against Tulsa on Feb. 3, 2024 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
February 4, 2024

On Saturday, the No. 20 Florida Atlantic Owls (18-4, 8-1 AAC) defeated the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-9, 3-6 AAC) 100-72,  going undefeated during their two-game home stretch and extending their win streak to seven. 

In the first few minutes of the game, the Owls started the game flat with missed open shots and bad turnovers. It wouldn’t be till 9:18 in the first half that a poster-dunk by Brandon Weatherspoon gave FAU a lead and allowed them to find their groove.

The FAU student section going wild after a poster dunk by Brandon Weatherspoon against Tulsa on Feb. 3, 2024 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. (Matthew Vogdes)

This play sparked the start of an 11-0 run for the Owls. At one point during the run, Jalen Gaffney found himself at the line going 1-2 with an Owls offensive rebound. It was kicked out to Nick Boyd who sank a three giving FAU a seven-point lead. Less than a minute later, he hit his second three in a row. 

“We’re extremely pleased to play good sound basketball on both sides of the ball against a program. I thought in the first five minutes of the game we [might] have been too amped up to play,” said head coach Dusty May. “That’s probably a contributor to the turnovers, but we’re grateful for the people that come out and bring the juice like they did today.”

Johnell Davis led the team in scoring with 24 points, along with five rebounds, and two assists. Vlad Goldin contributed with 18 points, 10 of them coming via slam dunks.

“Every game is fun to play. We need to remember that that’s why we do it. That’s why we play this game and why [May] coaches this game. It’s fun,” said Goldin.

The University of Tulsa was charged with two flagrant one fouls in the second half against Goldin and Weatherspoon. Goldin was elbowed in the face and throat by a Tulsa player attempting to box out, and Weatherspoon was shoved to the ground and elbowed in the stomach on a similar play later on.  

“I thought our effort, [our] aggressiveness going after the offensive rebounds forced them to play a little bit out of frustration. If we weren’t crashing and playing physically as well then that probably wouldn’t happen,” said May. “I thought our guys played with a lot of purpose tonight and going forward that’s how we have to [play].”

FAU will start their two-game road stretch on Thursday at 9 p.m against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (14-7, 6-2 AAC). The game will air on ESPN 2.  

RECAP

FAU center Vlad Goldin dunking on his defender in the win against Tulsa on Feb. 3, 2024 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. (Matthew Vogdes)

The Golden Hurricane were first on the board with a three-ball from junior forward Jared Garcia. Goldin responded by throwing it down for the Owls on back-to-back offensive possessions.

At the 11:46 mark, Johnell Davis went on a 7-0 run for the Owls to give them a three point lead. Tulane junior forward Carlous Williams responded with a second chance layup to cut it to one. 

With just 9:23 left in the first half, the Owls trailed by one before Weatherspoon posterized a Tulsa player. Just 38 seconds later, Goldin hammered his third dunk of the game putting the Owls up three.

The University of Tulsa called for a timeout at 4:43 after Davis hit his third three of the night, extending FAU’s 19-1 run in the last 4:34. The Owls found their momentum as the team went up 17, their largest lead of the first half.

The Golden Hurricane attempted a comeback by going on a 7-0 run. Freshman forward Matt Reed’s two made free throws cut the Owls’ lead to 11. Tulsa found themselves slowly chipping away at FAU’s lead, coming within nine 

Boyd’s third three of the game put the Owls up 13 with just 40 seconds left before the first half expired. 

At halftime, the Owls were 48% from the field, converting 14 of their 29 shot attempts. Tulsa had a 30% field goal percentage, making 10 of their 33 shot attempts. 

FAU continued their intensity as Goldin opened the second half with a made layup before redshirt freshman Pj Haggerty answered for the Golden Hurricane. Haggerty fought to bring the Hurricane back into the game, but the Owls responded to each Tulsa made basket.

Tre Carroll got the crowd to their feet with a big-time basket, getting the and one just 4:40 into the second half. In just 15 minutes, he secured nine points and five rebounds, all without missing a field goal or free throw. 

“Tre is such a talented offensive player. He brought a lot to this team, his defense [has] continued to improve, rebounding, physicality. When you look at where Tre is now compared to where he was in November, he’s a much better basketball player. And it’s because his work ethic continues to improve,” said May.

The game went back and forth, but the Owls remained in control of the game. A stepback jumper made by Davis put FAU up 19 just as Goldin went down at 11:38. The play went under review, and a flagrant foul was called on Tulsa’s sophomore center Mohamed Keita, sending Goldin to the line. 

He made both before returning to the line on the next possession, sinking both. 

The crowd went wild as Davis stole the ball and slammed it down on the fast break. Boyd’s two made free throws had the Owls up 25 on a 10-0 run with 8:49 left.

FAU guard Johnell Davis on the fast break before his dagger dunk in the win against Tulsa on Feb. 3, 2024 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. (Matthew Vogdes)

With 5:57 left, a second flagrant foul was called on Tulsa after what appeared to be an intentional elbow thrown at Weatherspoon’s midsection on a closeout by Williams. Weatherspoon went to the line and went 2-2. 

FAU ran away the rest of the game after that. Jalen Gaffney sank a  three pointer as the shot clock went off, and 37 seconds later Bryan Greenlee drained a three after he got stuffed by the rim on an attempted dunk.

“[I thought he was going to throw it down]. Zane [Scott], our strength and conditioning coach does an unbelievable job, and I told [Greenlee] that he’s making him look bad… [He] has to do better,” May said jokingly in the post-game press. Davis and Goldin couldn’t help but laugh either.  

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or @giannaalbertii on Instagram for information regarding this or other stories.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Johnell Davis in FAUs 86-77 win over Wichita State. Davis finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.
COLUMN: The reason for FAU’s win streak: Letting Johnell Davis cook
Johnell Davis rising up for the game-winning shot that secured the 66-63 victory over North Texas for FAU
Men’s Basketball: Game-winning shot by Johnell Davis secures FAU a 66-63 win over North Texas
Aniya Hubbard in the triple threat in FAUs 63-56 win over Wichita State
Women’s Basketball: FAU snaps 8-game losing streak in 63-56 win over Wichita State
Nick Boyd handling the ball with Johnell Davis trailing him in FAUs 69-56 win over Rice University
Men's Basketball: FAU takes a 69-56 win over Rice after a slow start
Johnell Davis handling the ball in FAUs 112-103 OT win against UTSA
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat UTSA 112-103 in overtime thriller
Aniya Hubbard communicating to her team in FAUs 76-56 loss against the University of Memphis
Women’s Basketball: Memphis dominates FAU 76-56 to make them 0-6 in AAC play
More in Sports
Brandin Bryant at his old stomping grounds, Howard Schnellenberger Field, with his book So, you want to be an athlete?
Athlete to author: Exploring the journey that Brandin Bryant embarked on to publish his first book
Head baseball coach John McCormack talking to the media at FAU Baseball 2024 media day
Baseball: Looking to meet and exceed expectations, the Owls Media Day shows a ready team
(From left to right) Junior pitcher Gabby Sacco, grad. student outfielder Kamryn Jackson, senior outfielder Cammeo Presutti, and head coach Jordan Clark at 2024 FAU Softball Media Day
Softball: Media day showcases a strong roster with high expectations as FAU gears up for inaugural season in AAC
Alijah Martin hyping up the FAU Student Section during the teams 86-77 comeback win against Wichita St.
Men’s Basketball: Second half comeback lifts FAU over Wichita St.
Giancarlo Rosado (#3), warming up before FAUs 90-74 win against the College of Charleston, Dec. 2 2023.
COLUMN: With Rosado out, it’s next man up for FAU Men’s Basketball
Johnell Davis goes for the reverse layup over two defenders en route to the Owls 86-73 over the UAB Blazers, Jan. 14 2024
Men’s Basketball: Owls slay the UAB Blazers 86-73
More in Top Stories
FAUs University Theatre, an extension of the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters. Photo by Eston Parker III.
FAU faculty defend liberal arts programs as national enrollment declines
Jay Filson performing at the Live After Dark event
Jay Filson wows students at Live After Dark Tuesday
Social Science building
State changes to class core requirement class rankle sociology faculty
Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine reacts to Governor Alan Levines concerns at Wednesdays Board of Governors meeting. Courtesy of TheFloridaChannel.org.
FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine under fire by the Board of Governors for his latest mishap
Students walking in the Breezeway.
FAU student organizations overcome pandemic challenges, face new recruitment hurdles
FAU Research Park sign. Photo courtesy of Alex Dolce.
Almost R1: FAU on track to reach highest research status in 2025
About the Contributor
Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *