Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Participants of the SSI FAU walkout on Jan 18. posing with signs. Photo courtesy of @ssi_movement on Instagram.

FAU students hold walkout in remembrance of Hamas attacks, call for release of hostages • 1145 Views

2
Arab and Jewish students protest at FAUs Protest for Palestine event on Oct. 11, 2023.

Former SJP president: FAU has a history of repressing Palestinian voices • 920 Views

3
Giancarlo Rosado (#3), warming up before FAUs 90-74 win against the College of Charleston, Dec. 2 2023.

COLUMN: With Rosado out, it’s next man up for FAU Men’s Basketball • 716 Views

4
FAU Department of Sociology

Principles of Sociology proposed removal sparks concerns among FAU community • 657 Views

5
Women’s Basketball: University silent on Aniya Hubbard’s absence

Women’s Basketball: University silent on Aniya Hubbard’s absence • 529 Views

Men’s basketball: Owls survive another overtime at Wichita State

In their second consecutive game that went into overtime, FAU took down the Wichita State Shockers 95-82 Sunday night.
Nick+Boyd+celebrating+after+making+a+three+en+route+to+FAUs+85-84+victory+over+Tulane+University%2C+Jan.+11.+
FAU Athletics
Nick Boyd celebrating after making a three en route to FAU’s 85-84 victory over Tulane University, Jan. 11.
Cameron Priester, Staff Writer
February 12, 2024

No. 20 FAU men’s basketball (19-5, 9-2 AAC) returned to the win column on Sunday, taking down the Wichita State University Shockers (10-14, 2-9 AAC) 95-82 in overtime on the road. 

“Our guys have the belief now that we have been in this situation so many times and we have such a high-level trust with each other,” said head coach Dusty May. “No one feels like they need to be our hero or save us, they just stay in the flow.”

The victory completes the season sweep of Wichita State for FAU, and puts them back on track after falling in another overtime bout on Thursday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham. 

It was a collective offensive effort by FAU, led by junior center Vladislav Goldin who finished the afternoon with a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Brandon Weatherspoon chipped in 19 points off the bench, while junior guard Johnell Davis added 14 points. 

I am a big energy guy,” said Weatherpsoon. “So I just tried to get our juices going as early as possible and get us going as a great teammate and make sure everything stayed positive.”

After an uncharacteristically poor shooting performance the other night against UAB, FAU shot 47.2% from the field and 30.4% from three-point range.

The Owls now return home after their two-game road trip to host the Temple University Owls on Thursday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Recap

Both offenses started slow, with the Owls not tallying their first basket until two and half minutes into the game on a pair of free throws by junior guard Alijah Martin. 

Weatherspoon got his 19-point performance started early, sinking a three-pointer with 16:49 in the first half then scoring on consecutive possessions a minute later to put the Owls ahead 12-9.

After Wichita took their largest lead of the game at 26-20, FAU went on a 11-2 scoring run to go up 31-28. Things remained close to finish off the first half, as Shockers’ junior guard Xavier Bell sank a mid range jump shot with 52 seconds to go into halftime with FAU leading 38-36.

Despite the multiple lead changes in the first half, FAU remained ahead for almost the entirety of the second half. Weatherspoon continued his solid night, scoring on back-to-back possessions to put the Owls up 49-44, their largest lead of the night to that point. 

It appeared as if the Owls were beginning to pull away in the second half as they went on a five-minute, 11-5 scoring run that left them with the largest lead of the game at 68-59 with 6:20. 

Shockers, however, fought to keep it close. With two minutes to play, a pair of Wichita free throws cut the FAU lead to 72-70, and then a minute later they took their first lead of the second half with a three-pointer by Bell.

A pair of free throws put the Owls back ahead by one until Wichita equalized the score at 74 with a free throw to send the game to overtime.

After struggling in overtime versus UAB, FAU wasted no time on Sunday starting the overtime period with a 6-0 run. With 1:49 to play, Weatherspoon and Martin sank back-to-back three-pointers putting the Owls ahead by 12, the largest of the night to that point. 

With the Shockers unable to cut into that lead, FAU coasted in the final minute and a half of overtime on the way to a 95-82 victory.

Cameron Priester is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @PriesterCameron.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
FAU guard Johnell Davis on the fast break before his dagger dunk in the win against Tulsa on Feb. 3, 2024 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Men’s Basketball: Owls fall 76-73 to UAB in overtime
FAU guards Jalen Gaffney (left) and Brandon Weatherspoon (right) celebrating in the game against Tulsa on Feb. 3, 2024 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Men’s Basketball: FAU extends win streak to seven with 102-70 win over Tulsa
Johnell Davis in FAUs 86-77 win over Wichita State. Davis finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.
COLUMN: The reason for FAU’s win streak: Letting Johnell Davis cook
Johnell Davis rising up for the game-winning shot that secured the 66-63 victory over North Texas for FAU
Men’s Basketball: Game-winning shot by Johnell Davis secures FAU a 66-63 win over North Texas
Aniya Hubbard in the triple threat in FAUs 63-56 win over Wichita State
Women’s Basketball: FAU snaps 8-game losing streak in 63-56 win over Wichita State
Nick Boyd handling the ball with Johnell Davis trailing him in FAUs 69-56 win over Rice University
Men's Basketball: FAU takes a 69-56 win over Rice after a slow start
More in Sports
FAU Alum. Mickey Storey with host Frank Forte at the 2024 FAU Baseball Line Drive Luncheon on Feb. 5
Baseball: Staff, players and fans prepare for the season with the Annual Baseball Line Drive Luncheon
Brandin Bryant at his old stomping grounds, Howard Schnellenberger Field, with his book So, you want to be an athlete?
Athlete to author: Exploring the journey that Brandin Bryant embarked on to publish his first book
Head baseball coach John McCormack talking to the media at FAU Baseball 2024 media day
Baseball: Looking to meet and exceed expectations, the Owls Media Day shows a ready team
(From left to right) Junior pitcher Gabby Sacco, grad. student outfielder Kamryn Jackson, senior outfielder Cammeo Presutti, and head coach Jordan Clark at 2024 FAU Softball Media Day
Softball: Media day showcases a strong roster with high expectations as FAU gears up for inaugural season in AAC
Johnell Davis handling the ball in FAUs 112-103 OT win against UTSA
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat UTSA 112-103 in overtime thriller
Aniya Hubbard communicating to her team in FAUs 76-56 loss against the University of Memphis
Women’s Basketball: Memphis dominates FAU 76-56 to make them 0-6 in AAC play
More in Top Stories
Exterior of the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine.
Search for new College of Medicine dean at standstill
UP Managing Editor Elisabeth Gaffney, UP News Editor Sofia De La Espriella and UP Editor-in Chief Jessica Abramsky with Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward on Feb. 8, 2024.
COLUMN: No democracy without journalism — a lesson from Woodward and Bernstein
Headshot of Piero Bussani. Courtesy of FAUs website.
FAU Board of Trustees chair resigns, board names new chair
Entrance to Student Health Services.
Campus pro-choice, pro-life advocates speak out on proposed abortion rights measure
Saint Vil shares a photo of her family’s old neighborhood where her childhood home once stood, located in Carrefour Feuilles in Port Au Prince, Haiti.
Hope for Haiti: Haitian students, alumni share fears over the country’s gang violence
FAUs University Theatre, an extension of the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters. Photo by Eston Parker III.
FAU faculty defend liberal arts programs as national enrollment declines
About the Contributor
Cameron Priester, Editor-at-Large
Cameron Priester is an Editor-at-Large for the University Press. Having served as Sports Editor for the 2022-23 academic year, he is a multimedia journalism major and intends on pursuing a career in sports journalism. He can be found on Twitter @PriesterCameron and you can email him at [email protected].

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *