Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Headshot of Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Attorney General: Presidential Search Committee violated Florida law • 4107 Views

2
Official State University System (SUS) of Florida Board of Governors logo.

Board of Governors passes anti-DEI regulations against community wishes • 2288 Views

3
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia commons

University official confirms no active investigation into Shawn Backer • 666 Views

4
The FAU defense getting set for a third down against the Tulane offense during the Owls 24-8 loss in their home finale on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Staff Predictions: FAU to lose season finale against Rice on the road • 485 Views

5
Friends enjoying lunch in Atlantic Dining Hall.

Students and parents have mixed feelings about Atlantic Dining Hall • 440 Views

Men’s Basketball: FAU gives Liberty their first loss with an 83-58 victory

The Owls douse the Flames with a waterfall of points. FAU had 46 points in the paint and shot 50% from three to defeat Liberty 83-58.
FAU+junior+guard+Alijah+Martin+%28%2315%29+going+up+for+a+layup+against+Liberty+redshirt+junior+forward+Shiloh+Robinson+%28%2333%29+during+the+Owls+83-58+victory+on+Thursday%2C+Nov.+30%2C+2023.
Matt Vogdes
FAU junior guard Alijah Martin (#15) going up for a layup against Liberty redshirt junior forward Shiloh Robinson (#33) during the Owls’ 83-58 victory on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
JD Delcastillo, Staff Writer
December 1, 2023

After suffering an upset loss to Bryant at home that threatened to derail their season early on, FAU men’s basketball has already appeared to have bounced back in full strength. #13 FAU (6-1) cruised to three straight wins in Orlando to become the ESPN Events Invitational champions before returning to Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena where they pulled out a dominating 83-58 victory against the Liberty University (6-1) Flames on the opening day of the Field of 68 Classic.

Ranked 13th in CBS Sports’ David Cobb’s power rankings, Liberty entered the matchup winners of six straight averaging over 85 points a game before being dealt the 25-point blowout loss by FAU. 

“Extremely proud of the way we handled the recent success in Orlando. I thought our guys had a great mindset in preparation for Liberty, and that’s not difficult to do because of the respect we have for their program, their staff, their players,” said head coach Dusty May in his opening statement after the game. “We were so happy with our defensive performance tonight.  It came down to the little things, quickness to the ball, defensive energy, and our guys played at a high, high level.”

The game started with FAU forcing Liberty into a shot-clock violation on their first offensive possession of the game. The first half would start slow offensively for both teams with each trading missed shots back and forth. 

The Owls had it in their game plan to establish junior center Vlad Goldin in the post early, hitting back-to-back floaters for a quick four points to take a 6-2 lead, 16:35 into the half. 

“Vlad is a load,” said May. Goldin would end the game with 18 points, seven rebounds, and two  blocks. He also finished the game a perfect four-for-four from the free throw line.

The team wouldn’t hit a three until 11:52 in the first half, going 0-3 until FAU senior guard Bryan Greenlee made a pull-up three off the dribble to make the score 16-10 FAU. 

The game remained close for the next three minutes. Liberty would cut FAU’s lead to three after junior guard Joseph Venzant threw down a vicious dunk over Goldin, making the score 18-15 with 9:29 left in the first half. 

After a minute of back-and-forth misses and turnovers, FAU would break out for 12 unanswered points, taking a commanding lead of 30-15 at the 5:31 mark. 

The Flames made back-to-back threes to cut the deficit to 13 with one minute left in the half, but FAU responded with four points of their own to go into halftime with a commanding 44-27 lead. 

“I thought [Greenlee], [Alijah Martin], [senior guard Jalen Gaffney] all got to the rim repeatedly and were very efficient finishing around the basket. I think we took advantage of the right matchups,” said Coach May. The Flames starting lineup featured no player taller than 6 ‘7. Thus, FAU would end the half with more points in the paint (28) then Liberty’s total points in the first half. 

The second half began with each team trading points for the first five minutes, making it impossible for Liberty to chip away at the lead FAU made in the first half. After a layup by FAU junior forward Giancarlo Rosado, the lead surmounted to 20, 55-35 FAU with 15:02 left to go. 

Both teams played a physical game, resulting in 36 total free throws and 17 personal fouls for each team. However, FAU won the free throw battle, making it to the line 21 times to Liberty’s 14. 

Liberty would spend the next eight minutes trying to cut the lead, making the game 62-48 with 8:53 left in the game. However, the Flames wouldn’t get any closer to FAU. 

After a steal by Greenlee and some calculated ball movement on the fast break by the Owls, junior guard Alijah Martin found Goldin down low for a slam dunk to make the score 70-50 with 5:42 left in the game. 

Liberty had no response to this, and the Owls kept their foot on the gas pedal to take their largest lead of the night, 79-50. The bench unit for FAU would enter the game, signaling that the game was over with 2:21 left to play. 

“They are a special team. I think if they had an SEC (South Eastern Conference) or an ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) logo on their jersey, they’d probably be a top five team [in the nation] because of what they’ve done and what they’re doing. They really are elite,” said Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay. 

Martin led the team in scoring with 20 points, going 8-13 from the field and 3-4 from three. 

“I really focus on shooting, but of course, you got to work on your [overall] shot as well. Working on my handle, getting to the rim, being able to make tough shots,” said Martin.

Despite this standout performance, May jokingly said it was unacceptable.

“We’re gonna get back in the gym and get him right, 75% from three, unacceptable. First order of business Saturday,” said May.

After getting in the gym with Martin, Coach May and the Owls will have their second order of business Saturday when they play the College of Charleston Cougars (3-3) on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The game will stream on ESPNU.

JD Delcastillo is a Staff Writer with the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email him at jd.del[email protected] or reach out on Instagram @jd.delcastillo.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
FAU sophomore guard Mya Perry (#11) going up for a layup in the early minutes of the Owls 77-53 road loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
Women’s Basketball: Owls fall to Cornhuskers 77-53
Senior guard Bryan Greenlee driving past a defender against Virginia Tech on November 26, 2023.
Men’s Basketball: Owls down Virginia Tech in ESPN Invitational Championship
FAU sophomore guard Aniya Hubbard (#2) goes up for the layup in the last minutes against Stetson during the Owls 50-39 comeback home win on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Women’s Basketball: FAU falls short to Kennesaw State 57-43
FAU junior guard Johnell Davis going against a Texas A&M defender during the Owls 96-89 victory over the Aggies on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Davis led the team with 26 points.
Men’s Basketball: Owls advance to ESPN Events Invitational Championship
The FAU mens basketball team in huddle prior to their 100-57 home opener victory over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Men's Basketball: Owls defeat Butler 91-86 on Thanksgiving
FAU senior guard Jada Moore (#23) shooting over a Stetson defender during FAUs 50-39 win on Monday, Nov. 21, 2023. Moores 16 points, six rebounds, and three assists aided the Owls during their 19-point comeback over the Hatters.
Women’s Basketball: 19-pt comeback seals Owls’ third win of the season
More in Sports
Defensive lineman Evan Anderson during warmups against Fordham on Sept. 18, 2021. Anderson recorded three tackles including one for a loss.
FAU Football: Evan Anderson declares for NFL Draft
Two FAU veteran players enter the transfer portal along with redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tony Johnson days into the Owls offseason.
FAU Football: Dwight Toombs II, Robert Armes enter transfer portal
FAU redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tony Johnson (#0) celebrating getting a first down during the Owls 17-10 loss to the Ohio University Bobcats on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
FAU Football: Tony Johnson enters transfer portal
FAU head coach Tom Herman (left) and Cris Carter (right) posing with a commemorative Vikings jersey Carter presented to Herman in front of the team during practice.
FAU Football: NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver, Boca resident Cris Carter joins football staff
FAU junior defensive back Daedae Hill (#6) squaring up against Rice redshirt junior wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (#10) during FAUs 24-21 loss in their season finale in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.
FAU Football: FAU falls to Rice in season finale 24-21
The FAU defense getting set for a third down against the Tulane offense during the Owls 24-8 loss in their home finale on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.
Staff Predictions: FAU to lose season finale against Rice on the road
More in Top Stories
Protesters in opposition of HB 999
Recent bills spark outrage among FAU, FIU students
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: A response to former UP Editor-in-Chief Gideon Grudo’s letter to the editor
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia commons
University official confirms no active investigation into Shawn Backer
A.D. Henderson University School FAU High School
‘Pressures to continue’: FAU High holds 5-year 100% graduation rate
FAU Center for Global Engagement
Home away from home: international students spend Thanksgiving with friends
FAU students in attendance during the Owls 22-7 loss to the East Carolina Pirates at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
FAU Football: Stadium saw slight drop in student attendance this season compared to others

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *