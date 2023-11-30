Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Women’s Basketball: Owls fall to Cornhuskers 77-53

Despite the 25 points from the starters, FAU fell on the road to Nebraska with no player scoring double digits.
FAU+sophomore+guard+Mya+Perry+%28%2311%29+going+up+for+a+layup+in+the+early+minutes+of+the+Owls+77-53+road+loss+to+the+Nebraska+Cornhuskers+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov.+29%2C+2023.
Nebraska Athletics Communication
FAU sophomore guard Mya Perry (#11) going up for a layup in the early minutes of the Owls’ 77-53 road loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
November 30, 2023

The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) women’s basketball team fell 77-53 to the University of Nebraska (5-2) Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. 

A layup by sophomore guard Mya Perry put the Owls on the board quickly.

Despite five turnovers in the first quarter, the Owls stayed in the game, trailing by nine entering the second quarter.

Graduate forward Janeta Rozentale hit the stepback jumper, chipping away at Nebraska’s lead. Cornhusker graduate guard Jaz Shelley responded with a three-pointer.

The Owls went on a 7-0 run before Nebraska found an open guard to knock down another three, extending the Cornhuskers lead 34-24.

FAU trailed 37-29 at the half, shooting 48% from the field and 33.3% from the arc. Scott led the team with seven points.

Florida Atlantic struggled to create shooting opportunities as the turnovers continued from the first half.

The Cornhuskers went on an 8-0 run before the Owls graduate guard Rose Caverly made a second chance layup. The Cornhuskers extended their lead to 17. FAU trailed 54-39 with one quarter left to play.

Nebraska continued to dominate on both sides of the court. They continued to force the Owls to five turnovers in the fourth.

A three-pointer from junior guard Kendall Coley gave the Cornhuskers their largest lead of the night, up 27 with 31 seconds left.

FAU shot 41% from the paint and 27% behind the arc. Caverly led the team, finishing with nine points, three rebounds and one assist.

The Owls will face the St. Thomas University (5-2) Bobcats at home on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on ESPN+.

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or @giannaalbertii on Instagram for information regarding this or other stories.

Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer

