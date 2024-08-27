Volleyball: NCAA implements two rule changes for 2024 season

Effective this fall, the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Rules Committee is enforcing multiple changes to the sport. The new double touch rule is at the forefront of these changes, which allows setters more leniency when setting up their teammates.



Players are now allowed to contact the ball more than once in a single attempt on a team’s second contact when the ball is played to a teammate. However, if the second contact plays the ball over the net then it would still be a fault.



This change comes as a result of the rule being enforced inconsistently in the past, causing coaches and officials to butt heads more often than desired. The NCAA feels as if this takes a judgement call away from the game and promotes continuation of play, which they view as more enjoyable for players and fans.



This rule change does not come without controversy, however.



On one hand, some feel as if this change is better for the sport because it takes the game out of the officials’ hands and puts more emphasis on the players dictating the outcome of the games.



On the other hand, others feel as if the rule change is a hindrance to the sport, taking away from the skill of the game.



“I’m very excited about this rule,” said Fernanda Nelson, FAU Women’s Volleyball head coach, who is a well-renowned setter in her own right. Named Brazil’s best setter in 1997, Nelson is considered to be one of the best setters in the storied history of the Brazilian National Team.



“The referees are not going to be stopping the game as much,” she said. “I feel like there was so much confusion on when or when not to call a double touch. I’m excited about the rule change and being able to make our own plays.”



The theme of inconsistency in how the rule was enforced in the past and the chaos that would ultimately ensue was a sentiment that seemed to be shared amongst the team.



“You had some refs who were super tight calling it, then you had some refs who wouldn’t call anything,” said Victoria Hensley, FAU’s junior setter.



Senior setter/defensive specialist, Noelle Stephens, expressed similar frustration with the calls. She feels that there have been lots of controversies in the past and it has “completely changed the game.”



Although they all agreed on the inconsistency of the rule and the referees choosing when and when not to impose their will, not all of them were fans of the rule being changed.



“I think that getting rid of double touches takes away a lot of the technicality of the game,” said Hensley. “That’s what sets good setters apart, is that you have the technique and the form that you worked so hard for. Now, you don’t really need to worry about that.”



Stephens also chimed in.



“You work your whole life to get a good touch on the ball and now it just kind of doesn’t matter… but it is what it is.”



Despite the fact that they may not agree with the rule change, they both expressed optimism for the possible impact it could have on the game.



“It does let setters be more aggressive in their mindset and their decision making,” said Hensley. “As much as I maybe don’t agree with it, there are certain plays I would try to make now that I wouldn’t if I knew I could get called for a double.”



Stephens also shed some light on how this rule change encourages a different mindset. She explained how receiving a double contact call can make an athlete get in their own head, but now she doesn’t have to worry about that and feels she can play freely.



Nelson emphasized the fact that utilizing the proper form when setting is still very important, but she is excited for the change because it removes the fear of setting for hitters and defensive specialists.

“We encourage our hitters out of system to set the ball when our setter touched the first ball and we had so many kids in the past afraid to use their hands. I think it’s pretty exciting for our hitters or defensive specialists or liberos to use their hands and make the ball a little faster,” said Nelson.



It will be interesting to see how this rule change plays out in the upcoming season, but it’s not the only one being put into effect by the NCAA.



The Rules Committee also approved a new rule allowing teams to designate two liberos per set. The explanation for this change from the NCAA is that it allows more players to compete as well as increase action and improve play.



“I think that being able to have two people in that position is big in the sense that you don’t really have to put all your eggs in one basket,” said Hensley.



Coach Nelson also expressed her rapture with the new change, citing more flexibility with roster construction as well as more opportunities for the players. She also seems to think this was a rule that could specifically help her squad based on the make-up of the team.



“As a team that prioritizes ball control, I think we can definitely benefit from that…The game is way more athletic and physical than it used to be, and the ball control has to keep getting better.”



Fresh off a 20-13 season, hopes are high for the FAU women’s volleyball team as they look to improve upon last year’s mark and make some noise in the American Athletic Conference. With six returning starters from last year, Nelson believes there are a multitude of reasons to be optimistic about the upcoming season.



“I have a wonderful group of girls, the best culture I’ve ever had,” said Nelson. “We just need to play for each other, play for FAU. I think that with the culture that we have right now and how unselfish everyone is, it’s going to be a very unique year.”



Hensley also expressed her bright outlook for the upcoming season.

“I’m so excited, everyone came in this summer ready to work and the vibes this summer have been different than anything I’ve ever been a part of…We’re going to get after it, for sure.”

This sentiment seemed to be shared amongst the team, as the culture put into place by this year’s squad was a consistent point of emphasis.



“Everyone on this team can contribute,” said Stephens. “We love each other so much, we’re like a family. I’m really excited for my last season here.”



FAU’s quest for their first conference title since 2005 begins at home against the Bryant Bulldogs on Friday, August 30th at 12 pm.

