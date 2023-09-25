Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Women’s Soccer: FAU beats rival FIU on the road

The Owls win 2-0 against South Florida rivals
An+FAU+player+playing+against+FGCU+at+home+earlier+in+the+season.
Erika Fletcher
An FAU player playing against FGCU at home earlier in the season.
Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
September 25, 2023

The FAU women’s soccer team (4-4-2) defeated rival the Florida International University Panthers (7-2-1) on Sunday night, 2-0.

A slow start on both sides of the ball, as the Owls and Panthers exchanged possession for the majority of the first half. 

FAU took just two shots compared to FIU’s five, but no team was successful in finding the back of the net. At the half, the game was at a draw.

Florida International came out strong, firing multiple shots on FAU senior goalie Lexi Gonzalez but she made some saves.

At the 62-minute mark, the Owls struck first with their first goal of the game. Junior midfielder Sofia Voldby found the left corner of the net, giving the Owls a 1-0 lead. Voldby’s goal gave the Owls some momentum moving forward.

Panthers junior defender Delinda Sehlin was called for a foul in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for the Owls.

Junior midfielder Malaya Melancon was awarded the free kick, finding the top left of the net for FAU’s second goal of the night just twenty minutes before the end of regulation.

Gonzalez and the Owls’ defense ended the game with a shutout despite the Panthers’ outshooting the Owls, 11-5.

The Owls will prepare for the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers (4-3-3) on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. at FAU Soccer Stadium.

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or message her on Intstagram at giannaalbertii.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

