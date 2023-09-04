Men’s Basketball: All Eyes on the Owls Ahead of the ESPN Invitational

The FAU men’s basketball are set to attend the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney World in November, as it was announced on May 11.

They are currently ranked #9 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25. All eyes will be on FAU during the Invitational as the Owls have a chip on their shoulder, who will be trying to repeat their historic 2022 season.

The team is looking similar to last season after only losing one senior. They will bring back all their key pieces, including junior guards Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin, who both declared for the NBA draft after their Final Four appearances.

FAU will be facing Butler University in the opening round as just one of six teams from the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament to be in this year’s Invitational.

The Owls are the only team to go to the Final Four out of those six. The tournament starts on November 23.

Chris Smith is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. Email [email protected] , DM via Twitter @chris_smith_35 or Instagram @Chris_smith_4 for information regarding this or other stories.