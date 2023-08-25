Women’s Soccer: Owls suffer 3-0 loss to Oklahoma State University

Thursday night, the Florida Atlantic Owls women’s soccer team (0-1-2) lost their first game of the season against Oklahoma State University (2-1).

Just 15 minutes into the game, Oklahoma State took an early 1-0 lead, with junior forward Hannah Chance staying with the ball after a quick deflection.

The Owls struggled to find their momentum offensively, with just one shot on goal.

The Cowgirls continued to put pressure on the Owls defense.

Oklahoma State freshman forward Adelhia Ghonda was able to continue the Cowgirls’ momentum into the half as she drilled the ball into the back of the Owls’ net, putting them up 2-0.

The Cowgirls kept that momentum going into the second half with a second goal from Chance. The Owls gave up an early third goal of the night.

Oklahoma State goalkeeper denied a golden opportunity for the Owls to score with 12 minutes left.

The Owls will head home and face Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m.

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected].