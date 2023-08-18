Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
Women’s Soccer: Owls draw 2-2 against Little Rock in season home-opener

Simonardottir scores two goals in the Owls’ first athletic game in the new conference.
Erin+Simonardottir+%28center%29+celebrating+with+her+teammates+after+scoring+one+of+her+two+goals+in+the+Owls+draw+in+the+first+athletic+game+in+the+American+Athletic+Conference.+August+17%2C+2023.
Paul Leachman
Erin Simonardottir (center) celebrating with her teammates after scoring one of her two goals in the Owls draw in the first athletic game in the American Athletic Conference. August 17, 2023.
Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
August 18, 2023

The Florida Atlantic Owls women’s soccer team (0-0-1) kicked off the 2023 season, their first in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) with a 2-2 draw against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Trojans (0-0-1). 

“We’ve got to learn from it, there’s a lot of new faces playing,” said head coach Patrick Baker. “At times we looked like we were capable enough, but at other times we looked like we were incapable, that’s probably the story of the game.”

6:35 into play, FAU sophomore Elin Simonardottir found the back of Little Rock’s net to open the scoring.

The Owls remained in control until the 24-minute mark when Little Rock freshman Candice Kilderry tied the game with the first goal of her collegiate career, off the assist from sophomore Amaya Arias.

In response to the Trojan’s goal, the Owls took the lead 2-1 with Simonardottir’s second goal of the night, assisted by sophomore Michelle Horan.

The Trojans cleaned up their defense in the second half as the Owls hardly found an opening to score.

Both teams exchanged possession for the majority of the second half until Little Rock tied the game at two with just nine minutes left to play as Trojans’ sophomore Colleen Gilliland found an opening on a penalty kick

“We talked about being disciplined in the run of play. Gave up the first goal to equalize. And then inside of ten minutes, we give up a silly foul, costing us a chance to be successful,” said Baker.

The Owls will head south to face the University of Miami on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m.

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected].

Leave a Comment
Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer

