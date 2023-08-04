Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

FAU spokesperson: Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute building closed for repairs

The institute, which is located in Jupiter, has issues forcing most building occupants out for about 6 months, according to FAU spokesperson Joshua Glanzer.
BREAKING+NEWS
Jessica Abramsky, Editor-in-Chief
August 4, 2023

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

The FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute building, located on the MacArthur campus in Jupiter, has issues, forcing most occupants of the building to move out for approximately six months.  

FAU partnered with the Sitiles-Nicholson Foundation to develop this institute, which opened on Jan. 19, 2023. The Insititute’s mission is to promote research, education and community outreach through all of the FAU campuses. It is a place of “state-of-the-art research and innovative education activities,” according to the Institute’s website.

“The Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute building on FAU’s MacArthur campus in Jupiter is undergoing an evaluation of its building services systems due to some apparent malfunctions,” FAU Associate Vice President for Public Affairs and Media Relations Joshua Glanzer wrote in an email. “In an abundance of caution, most of the occupants of the building have moved to alternate spaces on the Jupiter campus while these issues are evaluated and addressed. Initial estimates suggest the project may take up to six months, but it is far too early to establish a firm time frame. The Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute’s work and operations will be uninterrupted during this time.”

Jessica Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Jessica at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @jessabramsky.

