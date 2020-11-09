FAU has decided to resume classes for Tuesday after the threat of Tropical Storm Eta

According to WPBF 25, the Tropical Storm Warning that was in effect for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, which encompasses the FAU service area, has been discontinued.

FAU announces that campuses will re-open and classes will resume per normal operations on Tuesday, Nov. 9 after canceling Monday classes due to the path of Tropical Storm Eta.

The university sent an email to students at 5:23 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 saying “the current forecast has Eta turning north-northeast Tuesday and Wednesday and potentially impacting Florida, including FAU service areas, later this week.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Eta is currently Southwest of the FAU service area as of 4 p.m. on Nov. 9 and is expected to move north and potentially hit Florida on Wednesday or Thursday.

The email FAU sent told students to keep up to date with all of the information on Tropical Storm Eta:

“Students, faculty, and staff should monitor all communication channels, including the University status page (www.fau.edu/advisory), the FAU homepage (www.fau.edu), the FAU hotline 1-888-8FAUOWL (832-8695), email, text, phone, and local media outlets. Information on preparing for and responding to hurricanes, such as unit emergency planning, creating emergency kits, and FAU action guides on weather events, is available on the FAU Department of Emergency Management website.”

According to NOLA.com, the path of the storm has shifted significantly West in the Gulf of Mexico than it was originally anticipated to on Monday and forecasters say they anticipate Eta to strengthen past its current wind speeds of 50 mph, but not to the point at which it would be classified as a hurricane.

WPBF 25 says the Tropical Storm Warning that was in effect for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, which encompasses the FAU service area, has been discontinued.

Colby Guy is the Features Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @thatguycolbs.