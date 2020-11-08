FAU has decided to cancel classes for Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta

The email states that a decision about classes on Tuesday, Nov.10, will be made when there is more information on the storm.

FAU announces that classes held on Monday will be canceled. Photo by Alex Liscio.

FAU announces that for Monday, Nov. 9, all classes are canceled due to the projected path of Tropical Storm Eta.

The university released a tweet saying, “All classes (online and face-to-face) are canceled and on-campus non-essential operations are suspended.”

Due to the projected path of Tropical Storm Eta, all classes (online and face-to-face) are canceled and on-campus non-essential operations are suspended for Monday, Nov. 9. For more information, visit https://t.co/HsvxZ1s7UT — Florida Atlantic (@FloridaAtlantic) November 8, 2020

Students should have received an email at 6:23 p.m. regarding the cancelation of classes for Monday.

The email states that a decision about classes on Tuesday, Nov. 10 will be made when there is more information on the storm.

It also states that the dining hall will remain open, “Per current schedule,” for any on-campus students, and on-campus personnel.

The email sent to the FAU community stressed that individuals should keep track of any information given relating to the storm:

“Students, faculty and staff should monitor all communication channels, including the University status page (www.fau.edu/advisory), the FAU homepage (www.fau.edu), the FAU hotline 1-888-8FAUOWL (832-8695), email, text, phone and local media outlets. Information on preparing for and responding to hurricanes, such as unit emergency planning, creating emergency kits, and FAU action guides on weather events, is available on the FAU Department of Emergency Management website.”

Tropical Storm Eta is expected to turn into a “Hurricane in the Florida Straits,” according to The Palm Beach Post.

Big gusts of winds and heavy rainfall can be expected in the coming days. Wind speeds for West Palm Beach are predicted to be anywhere between 39-58 mph going into Monday.

Google Public Alerts has also issued a flash flood warning for Broward County and Palm Beach County. In Broward County, lakes could be seen overflowing with water, blocking entrances into and out of neighborhoods.

According to CNN, Eta is the “28th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season,” which ties the 2005 Hurricane season for the most named storms. Eta is the first named storm to land in Florida this Hurricane season.

Elliot Rodriguez is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]