Home no more: FAU’s burrowing owls face eviction

Michael Cook’s photojournalism project follows the timeline of a burrowing owl habitat on FAU’s Boca Raton campus, demolished for a new residence hall named “Talon Hall.”
Michael Cook
A “Protected Bird Site” sign from the FWC as the state of Florida issued a permit last year allowing the university to “harass” the owls from their on-campus habitat. Harassing is intentionally chasing away an animal from their natural habitat.
Michael Cook, Managing Editor
April 23, 2025

With the growing need for on-campus housing, the grassy area next to Boca Raton’s Parliament Hall was included in the university’s master plan, slated for construction of a seven-story residence hall over a burrowing owl habitat. With the growing need for on-campus housing, the grassy area next to Boca Raton’s Parliament Hall was included in the university’s master plan, slated for construction of a seven-story residence hall over a burrowing owl habitat.

Information in these photo captions is attributed to a Feb. 12 University Press article.

Image 4-23-25 at 10.45 PM
Michael Cook
A sun-bleached “Please Keep Out” sign from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marks the bird and nesting site. This photo taken on Jan. 8 shows the area covered in plastic wrapping, as it’s assumed the owls were removed from the burrow.

This photojournalism project is in the UP’s latest print issue, Vol. 32, “Earth Day: Exploring Environmental Research and Wildlife at FAU,” which can be found in the distribution boxes around the Boca Raton campus or in the Student Union Room 214.

Michael Cook is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].     

