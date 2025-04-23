Home no more: FAU’s burrowing owls face eviction

With the growing need for on-campus housing, the grassy area next to Boca Raton’s Parliament Hall was included in the university’s master plan, slated for construction of a seven-story residence hall over a burrowing owl habitat. With the growing need for on-campus housing, the grassy area next to Boca Raton’s Parliament Hall was included in the university’s master plan, slated for construction of a seven-story residence hall over a burrowing owl habitat.

Information in these photo captions is attributed to a Feb. 12 University Press article.

Gallery • 4 Photos Michael Cook A sun-bleached “Please Keep Out” sign from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marks the bird and nesting site. This photo taken on Jan. 8 shows the area covered in plastic wrapping, as it’s assumed the owls were removed from the burrow.

