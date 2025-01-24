Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
Hockey: FAU Program Board funds students travel to hockey in Ft. Lauderdale

FAU’s Program Board partners with the hockey team to provide spots to 100 students at Friday’s hockey game.
Aubrey Corkum
The Owls defenseman Justin Machovina with the puck in FAU’s game against Lynn on Jan. 19, 2024.
Rayne Welser, Staff Writer
January 24, 2025

Florida Atlantic University division II hockey team is set to play their fellow Boca Raton rivals, the Lynn University Fighting Knights Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Baptist Health Iceplex in Ft. Lauderdale.. Originally, the game would have been played at the Florida Panthers Ice Den, but the venue changed due to issues with the ice. 

The game is dedicated to Student Activities Night and the hockey team partnered with FAU’s Program Board to send 100 students to the game. The Program Board is an organization under the university’s student government that hosts free and fun events for the university’s students. 

Additionally, the official after party of the game is at Tin Roof in Ft. Lauderdale, as they are hosting the hockey team. It’s located a mile and a half from the Iceplex. 

“We did this event last year, and we would love to do it more often,” Director of game day operations Kendall Richert said. “It’s great to get students out and to get people wearing our merch and things like that.” 

In order to attend, students had to sign up through a link in the Program Board’s Instagram bio. Along with a ticket to the game, the students get a blue version of the team’s palm tree jersey and transportation there and back. 

The students are required to arrive at FAU’s Boca Raton Student Union at 6:15 p.m. to catch the ride and check in with their owl cards. 

“It not only raises the sense of community, but it also feels great to get that support from the students,” Rocco Bruno, FAU hockey club vice president said. “It kinda gives us a little bit more of a purpose when we are out there.” 

FAU SG’s budget comes from part of the Service and Activities fee that is included in every student’s tuition. This is then divided between the different councils and passed down to the clubs. 

Rayne Welser is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @_morgan.ray.

