Boca House of Representatives elects new Speaker, pushes for more in-person classes

The Boca House of Representatives elected Elijah Roberson as the new Speaker of the House and overturned a veto on a resolution to reduce online-only courses during their Jan. 10 meeting.

Roberson, who previously served as the House Secretary, defeated Speaker Pro Tempore Alex Mojica in a closely contested election, with Roberson securing 9 votes to Mojica’s 6. The vote took place after both candidates delivered speeches outlining their qualifications and visions for the role, followed by a brief Q&A session.

One of Roberson’s main concerns, echoed by several House members at the meeting, is the visibility of Student Government (SG) and the House. His election comes amid ongoing discussions about student engagement, including a resolution about in-person education options.

During the meeting, the House overrode a veto of BRHR 2024-01, known as the In-Person Education Resolution, with 14 yays to 2 nays. The resolution, authored by Jack Nixon, Chair of the Rules and Policies Committee, seeks to decrease the university’s offering of online-only courses. As Boca Raton Campus Governor Raymond Adderly explained, “The resolution intended to ask the university to offer less online classes.”

“When we have classes with only online sessions, it makes it hard to get out, see each other, collaborate with our professors, friends,” Nixon said.

Adderly had initially vetoed the resolution last semester, concerned about its impact on students who rely on online classes.

“I vetoed the bill because I believe it would send a message to students who may desire to be on campus to take classes but cannot for various reasons,” Adderly told the University Press. “Many students I have spoken to that take a majority of classes online is because they either don’t have housing or are going through a rough time.”

Mojica, who supported the resolution, argued that in-person options would enhance students’ education.

“The in-person option would improve student engagement in house, in-class lectures… Students will also do better in class because they can communicate with their professors in person,” he said.

Roberson’s victory as speaker of the House comes with a clear focus on increasing student engagement.

“As many of us know, a significant portion of our student body remains unaware of the vital role that student government, as well as the House, plays in shaping their collegiate experience,” Roberson said.

To address this, Roberson proposed several initiatives, one of which being regularly tabling to promote the organization to students on the Breezeway, a high-traffic area on campus.

“I want to bring the House to where the students are by meeting them where they are. By regularly tabling on the Breezeway, we can connect directly with our peers, inform them about our work and invite them to engage with us,” Roberson said.

He also suggested organizing collaborative events in partnership with the student-led Governor’s and President’s administrative cabinet to have more student engagement.

“This semester…I’m going to be collaborating with different organizations to make sure that the house and student government… is being exposed for the great work that we are doing,” Roberson told the University Press.

He currently serves as the membership chair for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Black History Month chair for the Black Student Union at FAU.

“These roles have not only provided me with an in-depth understanding of our legislative processes but also reinforced my commitment to fostering transparency, efficiency and collaboration within the House,” Roberson said.

Roberson wants to expand the House by increasing the number of seats, hoping to bring in “new ideas and new creativity.”

Mojica also put forward a case for his candidacy. A member of the House for six semesters, Mojica emphasized his experience in parliamentary procedure and his leadership in committee roles, particularly his tenure as the Rules and Policies Chair.

In this role, he was responsible for drafting legislation, sending out meeting agendas and minutes and managing meeting absences.

Both Mojica and Roberson noted food insecurity as one of the main areas where SG can make a significant impact. Both candidates suggested a continued partnership with Feeding South Florida, a community service organization, through the campus harvest events to address this issue.

The House also confirmed the repurchase of feminine menstrual products in campus bathrooms during the meeting.

“Roberson is heavily involved in the school, and I’m heavily involved in the school, so I just wanted somebody that represented that,” said Representative Matthew Powalisz, who voted for Roberson.

Laurie Mermet is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM laurie.mmt on Instagram.