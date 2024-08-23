Dunkin’ to move into former Chick-Fil-A spot on Boca campus by Jan. 2025

Florida Atlantic University plans to convert the former Chick-fil-A space near the S.E. Wimberly Library on the Boca Raton campus into a new Dunkin’, public records state.

The reports obtained by the University Press on Aug. 7 state that this project is still in the bidding process to approve the construction. However, University spokesperson Jonathan Fraysure wrote in an email on Aug. 18 that the proposed project’s timeline will start this September and is expected to be completed by January 2025.

Chick-fil-A originally opened in this space in January 2015, according to a University Press story from that year. At that time, FAU’s Chick-fil-A only offered an express version of the fast-food restaurant, which included a smaller menu than other locations.

The space has been vacant since late July 2023, when Chick-fil-A relocated to the Breezeway Food Court—a recent business decision by university officials. This relocation allowed Chick-fil-A to expand and serve a full menu that also included breakfast items, according to an Instagram post by FAU Dining Services on Aug. 21, 2023.

A recent FAU graduate, David Negron said he understands why the university couldn’t quickly replace the Chick-fil-A after it had been empty for almost a year. He mentioned that while he’s indifferent about Dunkin’ taking its place, he is more concerned about the university’s communication.

“The only thing I care about is FAU letting their students know ahead of time about changes that would be implemented on campus,” Negron said.

FAU’s Office of Business Services and Campus Dining staff did not respond to requests for more information about this project.

Representatives from Chartwells, a food service provider managing FAU’s dining options, did not respond by publication time to provide more details on the new Dunkin’.

Caroline Ribiero contributed to this report. This story is still developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

