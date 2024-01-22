Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Participants of the SSI FAU walkout on Jan 18. posing with signs. Photo courtesy of @ssi_movement on Instagram.

FAU students hold walkout in remembrance of Hamas attacks, call for release of hostages • 530 Views

2
Arab and Jewish students protest at FAUs Protest for Palestine event on Oct. 11, 2023.

Former SJP president: FAU has a history of repressing Palestinian voices • 429 Views

3
FAU Department of Sociology

Principles of Sociology proposed removal sparks concerns among FAU community • 313 Views

4
FAU junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester celebrating catching a pass for a first down during the Owls 22-7 loss to the East Carolina Pirates at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

FAU Football: LaJohntay Wester enters the transfer portal, potentially ending career at FAU • 286 Views

5
Giancarlo Rosado (#3), warming up before FAUs 90-74 win against the College of Charleston, Dec. 2 2023.

COLUMN: With Rosado out, it’s next man up for FAU Men’s Basketball • 278 Views

Almost R1: FAU on track to reach highest research status in 2025

Since 2021, research faculty and students at FAU have been working hard to reach the R1 status of Carnegie Classifications, a designation commending research efforts and achievements. University faculty and students anticipate the adjustment.
FAU+Research+Park+sign.+Photo+courtesy+of+Alex+Dolce.
FAU Research Park sign. Photo courtesy of Alex Dolce.
Elisabeth Gaffney, Managing Editor
January 22, 2024

After multiple years of strategic planning, FAU is on its way to be designated as an R1 Institution in 2025, which is the Carnegie Classification of Institution of Higher Education’s “Very High Research Activity” status, according to Gregg Fields, the interim vice president for research at FAU.

“Achieving R1 status represents a culmination of dedicated effort on behalf of the FAU faculty, staff, Colleges, Institutes, and administration. It’s an achievement that we all should be proud of,” Fields wrote in a statement to the UP.

FAU’s anticipated change from its current R2 “High Research Activity” status to R1 is based on the university’s recent research expenditures, which reached over $67 million in 2022, as well as the number of doctoral graduates, which reached 125, according to Fields’ Jan. 4 email announcement

The Carnegie Classifications were originally created to study higher education and now are used to organize higher education systems in the U.S., said Sara Gast, the deputy executive director for the American Council on Education (ACE).

“The classifications are descriptions of different types of institutions,” Gast explained. “In 2025, when the next classifications will be released, institutions will be classified based on a variety of different characteristics about that institution. One of those will be the amount of research they do.”

The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and ACE recently partnered to stricten the requirements for all the Basic Classification in order to challenge universities to “meaningfully address the nation’s pressing social, racial, and economic concerns,” reads the Carnegie Foundation’s website.

Now, the Basic Classification requires a minimum of $50 million in research expenditures and 70 research graduates for a university to be designated as R1, compared to in 2021 where the spending minimum was $5 million and the doctoral research-based degrees minimum was 20, according to both organizations.

In the 2022-2023 fiscal year, FAU submitted 631 research proposals and received 459 awards with a total value of $75.4 million.

Major agencies such as the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Department of Education, among others, are the largest contributors to the funding of FAU’s research programs. 

Of the 10 colleges listed in FAU’s 2023 Momentum Report, the College of Engineering and Computer Science has received the highest funding of $14.5 million, and the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, founded in 2010, was given $8.6 million for research.

Patrick Grant, the College of Medicine’s interim senior associate dean for research, believes the pending R1 status not only reflects the accomplishments of current students involved in research, but also shows that the program will provide students with the skills and experience needed to become a well-rounded researcher.

“It reflects our faculty’s commitment to pioneering research, training, and global collaborations and is exemplified by the hard work of faculty, staff and trainees and their collective success in winning federal, state and foundation awards totaling greater than $31.5 million within the College of Medicine this past academic year,” Grant wrote in a statement. “As a career scientist and mentor, I’m proud to be part of FAU’s evolution into an R1 institution.”

Sakshi Pandit, a first-year medical biology major, was involved in a Project Lead the Way STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program while in high school where she participated in scientific research under mentorship. She feels the updated status would inspire incoming freshmen who are interested in research to continue pursuing their STEM-based passion projects.

“The change in status may encourage students to continue their research journey with mentors or professionals, building on the foundation established in high school and fostering a culture of independent and impactful research at the individual level,” Pandit wrote in a statement.

Anticipating the new research status, Student Government President Dalia Calvillo also commends all FAU students who have contributed to graduate and undergraduate research.

“I am extremely proud of our university for achieving this milestone. But I am even more proud and admire all of our students who have contributed and conducted research at Florida Atlantic,” Calvillo wrote in a statement.

Elisabeth Gaffney is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Elisabeth at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @elisabethgaff.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Participants of the SSI FAU walkout on Jan 18. posing with signs. Photo courtesy of @ssi_movement on Instagram.
FAU students hold walkout in remembrance of Hamas attacks, call for release of hostages
Laurence Miller speaking in court.
Laurence Miller’s expert witness role raises key questions on police, community values
FAU Veteran Center
FAU secures $400k to research stress disorders among veterans
Bulldozer on Deerfield Beach
FAU environmental survey: 90% of Floridians acknowledge climate change
Paul Leachman (Left), Hillel Vice President of Tikkun Olam and Tyler Fokshner, Hillel Vice President of Programming (Right), greet students as they walk the breezeway at FAU to sign the pledges for free bagels and cream cheese.
Hillel partners with FAU organizations for “Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate” campaign
FAU Department of Sociology
Principles of Sociology proposed removal sparks concerns among FAU community
More in Research
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia commons
University official confirms no active investigation into Shawn Backer
Photo of Engineering East building, home to men and women within STEM majors for classes, modeling, and project design.
The National Science Foundation donates $1 million to promote diversity in STEM
Image of FAU campus showing dense student populations.
FAU students report long wait times at CAPS
FAU research professor Shirley Pomponi receives Lifetime Achievement Award
FAU research professor Shirley Pomponi receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Boca Raton rental market poses problem for FAU students looking for off-campus housing
Boca Raton rental market poses problem for FAU students looking for off-campus housing
HBOI: How growing seagrass can help save the manatees
HBOI: How growing seagrass can help save the manatees
More in Top Stories
Aniya Hubbard communicating to her team in FAUs 76-56 loss against the University of Memphis
Women’s Basketball: Memphis dominates FAU 76-56 to make them 0-6 in AAC play
Alijah Martin hyping up the FAU Student Section during the teams 86-77 comeback win against Wichita St.
Men’s Basketball: Second half comeback lifts FAU over Wichita St.
Giancarlo Rosado (#3), warming up before FAUs 90-74 win against the College of Charleston, Dec. 2 2023.
COLUMN: With Rosado out, it’s next man up for FAU Men’s Basketball
Johnell Davis goes for the reverse layup over two defenders en route to the Owls 86-73 over the UAB Blazers, Jan. 14 2024
Men’s Basketball: Owls slay the UAB Blazers 86-73
The Florida Atlantic Owls taking a break during a timeout before their 81-72 loss to the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricanes
Women’s Basketball: Owls fall 81-72 to the University of Tulsa in Aniya Hubbard’s return
Nick Boyd celebrating after making a three en route to FAUs 85-84 victory over Tulane University, Jan. 11.
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat Tulane 85-84 in a last second thriller
About the Contributor
Elisabeth Gaffney, Managing Editor
Elisabeth is a junior majoring in multimedia journalism and double minoring in linguistics and sociology. She is a creative, kitten and coffee-loving workaholic with a love for the performing arts and storytelling. She hopes to one day work as a reporter at an established newspaper.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *