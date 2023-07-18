FAU Foundation appoints new chair, two members

Florida Atlantic University announced June 29 that the FAU Foundation appointed a new board chair and welcomed two members approved by the Board of Trustees.

The FAU Foundation makes financial decisions that affect the university and its students, staff, faculty. Its governing board allocates funding toward various initiatives, including research, infrastructure upgrades, and student financial aid investments.

Brian Poulin

After joining the foundation as a board member in 2016, Brian Poulin will serve as the new chair for the 2024 fiscal year. He is a principal with real estate company Evergreen Partners LLC, affiliate Preservation Management Inc., and Evergeen Communities LLC, a company dedicated to affordable housing.

“The FAU Foundation Board is comprised of incredibly talented individuals, who are focused on bringing their passions and expertise to enhance the work of the foundation and its support of FAU,” said Poulin in the official press release.

The foundation recently launched its first fundraising campaign in 20 years, Transcend Tomorrow, which will prioritize student scholarships, environmental research initiatives, and health care. According to Poulin, the goal of the campaign is to raise $600 million to put toward future endeavors, of which $447 million has already been raised as of July 13.

“Our goal is to connect private philanthropy to powerful possibilities to further Florida Atlantic University’s mission and strategic plan. The Foundation Board also creates strategies to ensure the Foundation remains a trusted steward of donors’ gifts and wishes,” wrote Poulin in a statement.

Poulin will also be joined on the executive board by Cheryl Wilke, vice chair and secretary, and Michael Miller, treasurer and financial committee chair.

Charles Cartwright

New board member Charles Cartwright will serve on the foundation board’s finance and investment committees, according to the release.

Cartwright is the senior vice president of the Legacy Group for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. and former vice president of Bank of America company Merrill Lynch. At Morgan Stanley, the University of Florida alumnus works as a certified financial planner and retirement planning counselor.

Cartwright said he anticipates volunteering his time and knowledge to FAU and the larger community, especially because of his new personal connection to the university.

“This opportunity to serve on the Foundation Board is especially meaningful, as my son was accepted into the fall freshman class at FAU. It’s a wonderful time to be an Owl!” he wrote in a statement.

Noel Gonzalez

FAU alumnus Noel Gonzalez is also joining the board, and is serving on the board’s nominating and governance committee and philanthropy committee.

“I am thrilled to come back to this great institution and actively engage with the board to create opportunity for our students and further support our faculty and programs,” wrote Gonzalez in a statement.

The navy veteran, formerly the commanding officer for the USS Cheyenne, earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from FAU and went on to get his master’s from the University of Maryland and completed a fellowship from Stanford University.

Gonzalez is the CEO and founder of career management company Skilmil Inc., as well as a principal for engineer and manufacturing company SOTA Manufacturing Inc. and cancer medicine company Targeted Bioscience Inc.

“The work we do as a board today will shape the future of our community,” wrote Gonzalez.

