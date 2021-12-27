NFL voters select FAU alum Trey Hendrickson for the 2022 Pro Bowl

With the selection, Hendrickson became the second Owl to be a part of the Pro Bowl.

Trey Hendrickson (9) tackles Florida international quarterback Alex McGough for one of his 13.5 sacks during the 2015 season. Mohammed F Emran

The National Football League (NFL) announced on Dec. 22 that voters have selected fifth-year defensive end Trey Hendrickson to the American Football Conference (AFC) team for his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Hendrickson joins running back Alfred Morris as the only FAU Owls to make a Pro Bowl team. Morris went to two Pro Bowls as a member of the then-Washington Redskins (now referred to as the Washington Football Team) in 2013 and 2014.

With the New Orleans Saints drafting him back in 2017, Hendrickson spent the first four seasons of his career there before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals in the last off-season.

Hendrickson has made an immediate impact for the Bengals’ pass rush. After finishing last in sacks for the 2020 season, they are fifth in the NFL in sacks so far this year.

Having played his entire collegiate career at FAU, Hendrickson finished his career with 29.5 sacks and 125 tackles, with 41 of them being for loss of yards in four years with the school.

Hendrickson was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 following a 12-game season in which he finished with 9.5 sacks and 50 tackles, with 25 being for loss of yards.

The Pro Bowl for the 2021 season will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. on Feb. 6, 2022. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

