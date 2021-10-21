Former FAU basketball player Shavar Richardson dies, age 32

The Owl’s Nest and the university’s men’s basketball team have confirmed that former FAU basketball player Shavar Richardson died on Oct. 18, 2021. He was 32 years old.

Richardson was a shooting guard for FAU’s men’s basketball team from 2008-2012. His jersey number was 1.

In his four seasons at FAU, the guard averaged 8.5 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game, and 1.1 assists per game in 21.2 minutes per game.

Richardson had a career game against Troy in his sophomore year, where he scored 31 points. He also helped lead FAU to a comeback win against FIU in his junior year, when he shot two critical back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minutes of the game.

Former associates of Richardson filled social media with tributes and memories of him.

The cause of death is unknown at the moment, but the UP will continue to develop the story as more information is made available.

Angel Rassi is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @arassi2000.